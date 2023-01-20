Bronny James considers Ohio State, Oregon and USC as possible paths to continue his career

Where will Bronny James continue his young career after high school? Midway through his senior season the future basketball promise is the highest rated point guard of his high school but has yet to commit to a university.

And truth is, he probably won’t decide until he’s graduated. But colleges are starting to line up in front of him, not only aware he’s a great athlete, but also understand all the media fuss around being LeBron’s eldest son. It appears many options have emerged but seems Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Michigan are the favorites so far.

Bronny James will decide on his college commitment at the end of the season and his top three are Ohio State, USC and Oregon, per @bylucaevans of the @latimes pic.twitter.com/hm6aqeJZth — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2023

The only known campus trip up to this point was back in early September when James visited Ohio State University. Although he was never publicly talked about the schools that are following his footsteps, we can still make many assumptions just by the fact that he is his father’s son and LeBron can influence his decisions and contacts.

One of these so-called ‘influences’ is LeBron’s long-term relationship with Nike and Bronny James signing a shoe deal with the brand back in October, so we can presume his likely college path will be with a Nike program. Oregon is one of the schools that has the strongest ties with the sport brand, with founder Phil Knight as the most famous alumnus, providing the latest gear for all their athletes and the Nike headquarters just a couple of hours away.

Although USC has already commited to signing Isaiah Collier, one of the top point guards in the senior class, they could still add Bronny James. Not only is USC local to where LeBron James plays for the Lakers in Los Angeles, but also Collier and Bronny have chemistry and have played together before in Nike’s EYBL summer games.

In Michigan’s case, they are also a Jordan branded school that works hand in hand with Nike. But besides that, and the fact that Michigan has a great head coach in Juwan Howard (who was assistant coach for the Miami Heat back when LeBron played from 2010 to 2014), there aren’t as many ties between Bronny and the Great Lakes State.

Already halfway through his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny is playing better and better everyday. In his most recent games, the 6-foot-2 guard is reported to be shooting with great efficiency from behind the arc, and not only attacking the rim, as we’ve grown accostumed to his viral videos.

The dream is still going strong

The dream of witnessing LeBron play professional basketball alongside his eldest son is still going strong, as we see no intention from the King to retire any time soon. LeBron has already played before against 5 pairs of father and son’s throughout his career, as it was discussed this week in this ESPN expert panel:

The current Lakers star just might become next season’s oldest player if Anthony Carmelo decides not to sign a contract in Los Angeles and retire. The other two current oldest NBA players are almost 39-year-old forward Andre Iguodala from Golden State, and Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem who is 42. Both veterans have announced their definite retirement at the end of the current championship.