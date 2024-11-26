Bronny James is G-League’s highest paid player despite ranking almost last in a vital stat

Being the son of LeBron James certainly doesn’t come easy, as young Bronny has had to face enormous pressure to live up to the unrealistic expectations from both fans and critics around the basketball world. Even though he’s encountered scrutiny surrounding his performances, he still remains focused on making it in the NBA.

After his first displays in both the NBA and G League, he’s received mixed reactions from other NBA stars. While he currently recovers from a heel injury, one fact stands out that only builds on the pressure on his shoulders: Bronny is the highest-paid player in the G League, as his contract with the Lakers is set on $1.1 million.

Despite this reality, the 20-year-old ranks near the bottom in efficiency, which summarizes his first month in the big leagues. LeBron’s eldest is currently tied for 357th in efficiency totals in the G League, next to players like Keyontae Johnson and Collin Gillespie, with an efficiency score of 5.

Even though Bronny has already logged more minutes than others in his same position, he’s yet to transform this play time into impactful stats. This is why NBA legends like Charles Barkley have called his restricted game schedule a “stupid” decision from the Lakers organization.

“The kid is not ready to play in the NBA. He should be in the G League so he can play basketball,” Chuck said. “And also, this thing where he’s only gonna play home games. It’s stupid; it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team. Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and have a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you probably feel like you gotta play him.”

The Hall of Famer insists that the L.A. team is not thinking clearly. “I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors,” he added. “They have just handled this thing very bad. It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done. But it’s a bad look for him [too], in my opinion.”

As for being the highest-paid player in this division, others in his position have proven their worth in the past despite the label. For example, London Johnson currently holds the title of the league’s highest-paid player in history without a contract with an NBA team, while second close is Sterling “Scoot” Henderson.

While some continue to criticize the 20-year-old, other NBA legends concur that Bronny has the potential but just needs time to develop

After only two games in the G League, Bronny has only posted 10 points over 57 minutes of play. The young player dropped in 4-of-19 from the field, has missed all of his shots from beyond the arc, and scored his only attempt from the free-throw line. Despite these numbers, NBA legend Avery Johnson believes in him.

“This young man probably needs a year or two in the G League to develop his game and see if he can ever become a rotation player or even better in the NBA,”the basketball legend said about the athlete who has also contributed with 5 rebounds (4 defensive, 1 offensive), 6 assists, 3 steals, and 6 turnovers in his first two matches.

Another Hall of Famer who continues to defend Bronny is Magic Johnson, who offered a more optimistic perspective on his potential. “Bronny James is going to be a really good basketball player! He’s shown he has a few things you simply can’t teach—high basketball IQ, athleticism, and a competitive spirit that makes him a tenacious defender,” the former champion said.

James Jr. was given the opportunity to prove himself in six NBA games before sending him to the G League, but the 20-year-old has only been able to averaged 0.7 points per contest in 2.3 minutes of action for the Lakers.