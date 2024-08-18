Despite the ups and downs in his career, Ben Simmons is ready to out-earn some of the NBA’s brightest stars in the upcoming season. The Brooklyn Nets guard forward is set to make more money next season than nine current NBA All-Stars, highlighting the sometimes surprising nature of NBA contracts.

The Australian, who signed a five year $177 million max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, will earn approximately $40 million in the 2024-2025 season. This number places him among the highest paid players in the league, despite his recent struggles with injuries and inconsistencies on the court.

While Simmons’ salary is undeniably significant, it becomes even more striking when compared to the earnings of several current NBA All Stars. This disparity underscores the complexities of NBA contract structures, where timing, negotiations, and prior performance often play a bigger role in determining salary than recent player success.

Happy 28th birthday Ben Simmons, who enters 2024-25 on an expiring contract with the #Nets, set to earn $40.3M this year. The #1 overall pick from 2016 has received over $163M across 8 seasons (332 games active out of a possible 646). — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 20, 2024

Simmons will be out earning all this 9 players next season: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Scottie Barnes and Paolo Banchero.

The Nets guard was once considered one of the league’s most promising young stars. His unique combination of size, athleticism, and playmaking ability earned him two All Star selections and the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In his sixth NBA season and second with Brooklyn, Simmons averaged career lows of 6.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 58.1% from the field and a career-worst 40% at the foul line.

However, his career has faced setbacks in recent years, including a high profile departure from the 76ers and struggles with injuries that limited his playing time with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Australian guard hasn’t competed in at least 70 games in an single campaign since 2018-19 in Philadelphia

Despite these challenges, Simmons’ contract (negotiated when he was at the peak of his powers) remains in effect, securing him a top-tier salary. As a result, he will out earn players who are currently seen as more impactful or consistent.

Simmons’ high salary relative to current All Stars raises questions about the value of long term contracts and the risk they pose to teams. For the Brooklyn Nets, the hope is that Simmons can return to his All-Star form and justify his significant paycheck. If he can overcome his recent struggles, Simmons could once again become a valuable asset on the court.

However, if his performance doesn’t improve, his contract could be seen as a financial burden for the Nets. The situation also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of professional sports, where player value can fluctuate dramatically over time. 5 year contract of $177 million dollars, will always be a big bet.