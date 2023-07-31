During the summer, NBA players relax but also like to stay in shape and work on their craft. A number of them compete in local Pro-Am leagues across the country. The NBA has partnered with a few of these Pro-Am leagues to stream their games on the NBA. Over the weekend, Bucks’ SF MarJon Beauchamp competed in The Crawsover Pro-Am League in Seattle. He had an incredible performance, scoring a new league record with 83 points.

The Crawsover is former NBA player Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am league that he runs. Players in the NBA with ties to Seattle, Washington like to appear during the summer. That’s why Seattle native MarJon Beauchamp was competing in the league over the weekend. Last season in the NBA, Beachamp was a rookie for Milwaukee, but his 83-point performance proved he can take on a bigger role.

Beachamp’s 83 points broke a record set by Isaiah Thomas (81 points) in 2021.

MarJon Beauchamp dropped a record 83 PTS tonight at @thecrawsover





MarJon Beachamp put on a show at The Crawsover Pro-Am league with a stunning 83-point performance

In the 2022 NBA Draft, MarJon Beauchamp was selected 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. During his rookie season, he spent time with Milwaukee but also played for their G League affiliate as well. Beauchamp appeared in 52 games for the Bucks last season and made 11 starts. He averaged (13.5) minutes and (5.1) points per game.

As a rookie last season he had to earn his playing time. However, his 83 points at The Crawsover Pro-Am league over the weekend is a positive sign for the Bucks. Milwaukee has a new head coach next season, former Raptors assistant, Adrian Griffin. Beauchamp proved to his coach that he is an elite scorer.

The Crawsover Pro-Am league might not be at the same skill level as the NBA, but scoring 83 points is no easy task. Beauchamp had 40 points at halftime and he scored another 40+ in the second half. Recently, he played in Summer League and had a strong showing for the Bucks. The 22-year-old is trying working to improve and have a bigger role with Milwaukee next season.