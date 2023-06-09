Earlier this week, Milwaukee introduced Adrain Griffin as the next head coach of the historic franchise. After a disappointing end to their postseason, the Bucks will look to have a bounce-back year in 2023-24. Ahead of the season coming up, Giannis Antetokounmpo has invited a particular teammate to work out with him in Greece.

The lucky teammate who’s currently in Greece with the two-time MVP is MarJon Beauchamp. After his rookie season last year with Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo grew a soft spot for Beauchamp and took him under his wing. He told reporters that he’s really excited to head to Greece with Giannis but has no idea what to expect.

BeauMilchamp will be entering his second NBA season next year and has a chance to learn from one of the league’s best players. The 22-year-old is going to soak in all the lessons that Giannis teaches him. Not every young player is lucky enough to have a superstar want to be their mentor.

Bucks MarJon Beauchamp says he’s headed to Greece tomorrow to work out with @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/z24R0jIpal — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) June 6, 2023

MarJon Beauchamp is currently in Greece training with Giannis Antetokounmpo

With players heading into free agency this offseason, there’s a chance that Beauchamp sees a bigger role with Milwaukee next year, That is why Giannis is taking the time to help develop the young SF. Any time that Beauchamp spends with Antetokounmpo is going to be invaluable to his progression as a player.

When speaking about Beauchamp, Giannis only had positive things to say.

“I really believe in him. I believe in what he’s about today and I believe in what he’s going to be about in four, five, seven, 10 years from now,” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last season. Beauchamp’s season-high for points was 20. He also had a career-high eight rebounds in the same game and Giannis loves the potential he sees.