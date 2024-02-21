Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP. He’s earned roughly 234.5 million dollars throughout the course of his career (it’ll be 459.1 million once his extension is completed). His net worth is estimated to be worth between 60 and 70 million dollars. And he’s created a media company with Jay Williams.

Simply put, Antetokounmpo is incredibly well-off financially. However, even with his fortune, Antetokounmpo is not above getting some free Wingstop.

Bucks In-Game Wingstop Promotion

The Bucks run a promotion during home games where fans get free Wingstop when a player on the opposing team misses both of their free throws. On January 27, 2024, with 2:46 left in the fourth quarter of a blowout, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall missed both of his free throws – unlocking the Wingstop promotion.

When the promo code showed up on the jumbotron, people all across the stadium pulled out their phones to redeem the deal. And one of those people was, of course, The Greek Freak himself (a link to the video can be found here).

What Flavor Did Giannis Get?

Antetokounmpo eventually used the code he received at the game to get him some free Wingstop. But what flavor wings did he get?

According to Antetokounmpo’s Instagram, he treated himself to some Lemon Pepper wings (whether the wings were boneless or traditional is not known). Antetokounmpo said in the video he posted, “You know I can’t go nowhere without my lemon pepper wings, baby! I got ’em! Some people have them for lunch. I have them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

He captioned the post, “I’m bringing the flavor to Indy,” in reference to the 2024 All-Star game being held in Indianapolis.

On the year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, and 1.1 BPG on 65.1% true shooting. Most sportsbooks currently have him as the third favorite to take home the 2023-24 MVP award.