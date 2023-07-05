In the 2o23 playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo played in three of Milwaukee’s five games. He suffered a lower-back injury during Game 3 of the first round. On top of that, Antetokounmpo had a lingering knee injury from earlier in the season. As reported by NBA insiders Shams Charnaia, Giannis underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago. That leaves his availability in question for the FIBA World Cup this summer.

The two-time league MVP was set to play for Greece in the World Cup. However, the procedure could hold him out. This knee injury has been bothering Antetokounmpo for a number of seasons now and he wants to let it heal properly. Rushing back to play in the World Cup might not be beneficial for Giannis.

He can take the time to heal for the rest of the summer in order to be ready for the start of training camp. Milwaukee’s ownership and front office don’t want to see their franchise cornerstone get reinjured.

This knee injury for Giannis first started in the 2021 playoffs. Milwaukee narrowly survived Brooklyn in the second round and had to beat the Hawks in the Conference Finals. Giannis suffered a knee injury during that postseason and he missed Milwaukke’s final two ECF games.

He would return for the Finals and help secure the franchise’s second NBA title. Back in February, Giannis suffered a slight knee injury in a game against the Heat. This knee injury has been bothering him for quite some time now. The 28-year-old has clearly been playing through the pain over the last few seasons. Giannis played in 63 of Milwaukee’s 82 regular season games in 2022-23.