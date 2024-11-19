Rockets Emerge as Team to Watch for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Speculation regarding the Houston Rockets trading for a superstar continues to make headlines. With the Milwaukee Bucks’ struggles this season, some NBA peers also predict Giannis Antetokounmpo to want out and find a change of scenery. Considering all of this, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a team to watch if the former Finals MVP becomes available. The Rockets have collected an impressive array of young talent and assets in the post-James Harden era.

With this in mind, they could consolidate some of these assets in a trade package for a star player if the front office decides to go that route. As for the Bucks, they have been the biggest disappointment to start the year. As a result, some expect Antetokounmpo to eventually request a trade which could open the door for the Rockets. However, Houston must ask themselves if they want to disrupt their current crop of young players that are developing at a nice rate.

Houston Rockets Could be Potential Suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he Becomes Available

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hall of Fame Career Resume

One can see why any team would be interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo if he were to become available. While he is older, he is still a top-three talent in today’s NBA. His resume speaks volumes. As of now, the Greek Freak is already a one-time champion, a one-time Finals MVP, two-time league MVP, and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. On top of this, he also boasts eight All-Star selections, eight All-NBA Team selections, and is a former Most Improved Player of the Year. For Antetokounmpo’s career, he is averaging 23.5 points, 9.8 total rebounds, 4.9 assists, and a player efficiency rating of 25.5. With numbers and a resume like this, the Bucks will have a healthy market for Antetokounmpo if they decide to trade the superstar power forward.

Houston Rockets an Up-and-Coming Young Team

The Houston Rockets have done a fantastic job rebuilding ever since James Harden left town. They have collected young talent that has panned out and have found a nice mix of veterans to surround said talent. Players such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been valuable for young players such as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. As of November 18th, 2024, the Houston Rockets are third place in the Western Conference. Considering the success, one must wonder if they would even want to break up their current core for a star that may not fit with the culture. Despite all of this, the Rockets organization is playing with a couple of aces up their sleeve right now. They certainly could make a legitimate offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo that would entice the Milwaukee Bucks.