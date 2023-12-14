Bucks star Damian Lillard passed Kyle Korver and enters the Top 5 all-time three-point list

During the third quarter of this Wednesday night’s clash between Milwaukee and Indiana, Damian Lillard moved into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time three-point list with 2,451. It was only a few minutes after halftime, when Brook Lopez drove the ball through many defenders and found a wide-open Dame who dropped points from beyond the arc and reached this incredible milestone.

With that three Lillard passed Kyle Korver, who is now the assistant general manager for the Atlanta Hawks. At the first timeout after the Bucks star’s achievement, the team played a video from the former No. 5 on the list.

“Dame Lillard. Congratulations man, you are now in the top-five all-time — all-time — for 3-pointers made in a career,” he said in the video. “Not many people can say that they are top-five in anything. I used to be able to say that. Not anymore, but that’s OK. Because, you know, you’re one of those guys that changed the game.”

Damian Lillard is now 5th All-time in 3- pointers made pic.twitter.com/QZBUn85EFk — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) December 14, 2023

“You are. And I’ve always admired watching you shoot and pulling from things I would watch from your play, from your mechanics. So congratulations. Well deserved. Keep on going. One day people will be coming after you, and it’s all good because ultimately that just means the game is getting better. So congrats man, and all the best to you. Keep firing away,” he concluded.

The former Portland guard has now become the league’s third active athlete to reach the top five, and only trails behind the likes of Reggie Miller, James Harden, Ray Allen and Stephen Curry, who leads the all-time list.

Before the match, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle dedicated some words for the Milwaukee star, considering the fact that he’d probably beat Korver’s record. “Dame, along with Steph, are two of the big pioneers of the ultra-long 3-point shot. I think Terry Stotts is a guy that is underrated as a coach and he took Dame on Day One and had him working on things to play to his ability to shoot the ball from long range.

“Those high pick-and-rolls up near halfcourt and those one-dribble pull-ups have become automatic… people should not overlook Dame in the history and evolution of today’s game and the importance that he’s had in it,” he said.

Teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo set new franchise record with 64-point display vs. Pacers

Last night Giannis Antetokounmpo had his own record to break, as he set Milwaukee’s new franchise record by scoring 64 points in a single game. The Bucks forward helped outscore Indiana 140-126 and his coach was in awe of his star’s performance.

“He’s an unstoppable player. You can’t guard him one-on-one. You’ve got some really good guys surrounding him, but at the end of the day, it’s all him,” Adrian Griffin said postgame.

The Greek Freak became the first player in the NBA to hit at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws while shooting at least 70% on each.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling, being able to do it,” Giannis said. “As much as I can, I try to play basketball for the right reason. I try to play basketball to win, try to play basketball to help my teammates be great, but at the end of the day, being able to break this record in front of the fans here in this stadium, it’s a great feeling, too.”