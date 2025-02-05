NBA Headlines

Bucks trade news: Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma

By
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Sports Editor

Updated33 mins ago on February 05, 2025

Kyle Kuzma Wizards pic

At 26-22, the Milwaukee Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 and has lost four straight. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Milwaukee is upgrading its roster. 

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks are trading Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Middleton was in his 12th season with Milwaukee and won an NBA title with them in 2021.

Can Kyle Kuzma help the Bucks win a championship?


Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting any younger and Milwaukee wants to cash in on the championship window they have left. After trading Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, they made a move for Damian Lillard. He’s been a key piece of Milwaukee’s success over the last two seasons. While Antetokounmpo and Lillard were carrying the workload, there was supposed to be another all-star helping them.

However, Khris Middleton’s playing time has been limited due to injury. He’s played in 23 games this season and has made seven starts. Middleton is no longer the player he once was when the Bucks won the NBA Finals. That’s why Milwaukee traded Middleton on Wednesday to the Wizards. In return, the Bucks will receive 29-year-old Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma was in his fourth season with the Wizards. This is his second time being traded but his first time being moved mid-season. He was averaging (15.2) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (2.5) assists per game. His efficiency from beyond the arc took a major step back in 2024-25. Kuzma is shooting (.281) percent from beyond the arc this season. Maybe a change of scenery can help Kuzma get out of his shooting slump. His (15.2) points per game would be the third most of any Bucks player. How effective can Kyle Kuzma be for the Milwaukee Bucks?