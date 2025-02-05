Bucks trade news: Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma

At 26-22, the Milwaukee Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 and has lost four straight. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, Milwaukee is upgrading its roster.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks are trading Khris Middleton to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. Middleton was in his 12th season with Milwaukee and won an NBA title with them in 2021.

Can Kyle Kuzma help the Bucks win a championship?

Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hCOzqqqUXE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025



Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting any younger and Milwaukee wants to cash in on the championship window they have left. After trading Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, they made a move for Damian Lillard. He’s been a key piece of Milwaukee’s success over the last two seasons. While Antetokounmpo and Lillard were carrying the workload, there was supposed to be another all-star helping them.

However, Khris Middleton’s playing time has been limited due to injury. He’s played in 23 games this season and has made seven starts. Middleton is no longer the player he once was when the Bucks won the NBA Finals. That’s why Milwaukee traded Middleton on Wednesday to the Wizards. In return, the Bucks will receive 29-year-old Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma was in his fourth season with the Wizards. This is his second time being traded but his first time being moved mid-season. He was averaging (15.2) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (2.5) assists per game. His efficiency from beyond the arc took a major step back in 2024-25. Kuzma is shooting (.281) percent from beyond the arc this season. Maybe a change of scenery can help Kuzma get out of his shooting slump. His (15.2) points per game would be the third most of any Bucks player. How effective can Kyle Kuzma be for the Milwaukee Bucks?