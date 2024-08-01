Buddy Hield “Always Wanted to Play,” for Golden State

The Golden State Warriors have went through many changes this offseason. Most notably losing Klay

Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. However, they are hoping the newly-added, Buddy Hield, can

replace some of his shooting. As for Hield, he is excited for the opportunity and recently admitted he’s always dreamed of eventually playing for the Golden State Warriors.

“I’d just known for years that the Warriors was a team I’d always wanted to play for,” Hield said. “The

way they move the ball, they’re always in championship-caliber mode. And just to learn from guys like

Steph, and Draymond, and Steve, and Andrew, because I admire the way they approach the game, and I just want to be a part of that and see what it’s like to be on this side.”

Hield is a career 40.0 percent shooter from three-point range.

Buddy Hield’s Play Style and Fit With the Warriors

With his ability to stretch the floor, Hield will be an ideal fit with Golden State. Granted, he will not have

the same impact as Klay Thompson did in his prime. However, if Hield can even replace a fraction of

Thompson’s old production, it will be looked at as a win for the Warriors. For his career, Buddy Hield has

averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 total rebounds, 2.6 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of

55.1 percent. In Golden State’s offensive scheme, he will receive plenty of open looks and could

potentially have a career year. Hield most likely won’t move the needle too much but considering the

mutual excitement from both he and the team, he could show why he was once drafted in the top-10 of the NBA Draft.

Golden State’s Projection for the Upcoming Season

It is clear that the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty days are behind them. However, one can never count them out

completely as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster. They still need a reliable big man, and some are

starting to question Steve Kerr’s coaching abilities. Regardless, the Warriors/Hield pairing will be a

match made in heaven. The team will at the very least be in the play-in picture. Despite an aging roster,

Golden State will be competitive in the extremely loaded Western Conference. All in all, seeing Buddy

Hield thrive in the Warriors’ offensive system should be fun to watch this coming season.