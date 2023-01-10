Bulls’ DeRozan exited last game due to injury and return is still unclear

After playing all of Chicago’s 41 games this season, it would feel strange not to see DeMar DeRozan in the Bulls starting lineup. Last night he was seen limping over a pain on his right foot and had to leave the game during the third quarter against the Celtics.

He’s not only been an unquestionable starter for Chicago, he’s been a stable, confident, healthy teammate and has produced impressive stats this season averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game so far.

DeRozan suffered the injury after minor contact with Al Horford, as he clipped the inside of the Boston big man’s left foot before falling to the floor. He was ruled out of the contest with 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-9.

DeMar DeRozan went to the locker room and will not return after this play. He suffered a right quad strain #CHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/ta002zi6zt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 10, 2023

Will he be back next game?

It’s still unclear if DeRozan will miss any games at this stage, the only news we can share is that the Bulls star is set to undergo treatment on the injury.

After the game he was asked about the pain in his right foot: “It kind of contracted a little bit more and made it a little more irritated. I felt like I couldn’t move like I wanted so I just didn’t want to limit myself and slow the team down in any way.”

The Bulls are set to play their next game January 11th in Washington against the Wizards, and afterwards return home for two straight games in the United Center in Illinois, before their fly to Paris for their match against the Pistons.