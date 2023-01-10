Home » news » Bulls Derozan Exited Last Game Due To Injury And Return Is Still Unclear

NBA

Bulls’ DeRozan exited last game due to injury and return is still unclear

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Updated 42 mins ago on

2 min read

DeMar DeRozan signs new four-year deal with Nike
After playing all of Chicago’s 41 games this season, it would feel strange not to see DeMar DeRozan in the Bulls starting lineup. Last night he was seen limping over a pain on his right foot and had to leave the game during the third quarter against the Celtics.

He’s not only been an unquestionable starter for Chicago, he’s been a stable, confident, healthy teammate and has produced impressive stats this season averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game so far.

DeRozan suffered the injury after minor contact with Al Horford, as he clipped the inside of the Boston big man’s left foot before falling to the floor. He was ruled out of the contest with 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-9.

Will he be back next game?

It’s still unclear if DeRozan will miss any games at this stage, the only news we can share is that the Bulls star is set to undergo treatment on the injury.

After the game he was asked about the pain in his right foot: “It kind of contracted a little bit more and made it a little more irritated. I felt like I couldn’t move like I wanted so I just didn’t want to limit myself and slow the team down in any way.”

The Bulls are set to play their next game January 11th in Washington against the Wizards, and afterwards return home for two straight games in the United Center in Illinois, before their fly to Paris for their match against the Pistons.

Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

