Bulls rookie Justin Lewis suffers ACL injury, could miss 2022-23 season

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Justin Lewis has suffered an ACL injury. In June, Lewis went undrafted out of Marquette. He signed a two-way contract with the Bulls after the 2022 NBA Draft.

During the NBA 2K23 Summer League, in the Bulls’ 100-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Lewis finished his performance with eight points and five rebounds.

While in Las Vegas, the 6’7″ forward averaged 7.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

However, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Lewis could have suffered a torn ACL. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign a two-way contract, has suffered a knee injury.”

“And there is concern it could be diagnosed as a torn ACL, per sources,” continued Johnson. “The Marquette University product suffered the injury during an offseason workout away from the team after playing for the Bulls at NBA Summer League.”

Justin Lewis will miss time with the Bulls

Through 53 games played at Marquette, Lewis averaged 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The forward averaged 43.4% shooting from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range.

In his freshman 2020-21 season at Marquette, Lewis averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game off the bench. Also, he averaged 41.7% shooting from the field and 21.9% from beyond the arc.

Then, in his sophomore 2021-22 season, the forward posted career-high numbers across the board. In 32 games started, he averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

On January 26, 2022, in Marquette’s 73-63 win over Seton Hall, Lewis finished with a career-high 33 points.

Additionally, Lewis was selected to the first-team All-Big East. Not to mention, the forward won Big East Most Improved Player.

Last season, the Baltimore, Maryland, native ranked third in the Big East in points (537), third in points per game (16.8), seventh in total rebounds (254), 19th in steals per game (1.1), second in made fields (195) and 14th in made 3-pointers (58).

Furthermore, the forward has the talent to go on to have a decent NBA career. But he’ll first have to wait until 2023. Lewis has the potential to benefit the Bulls’ frontcourt in the coming years. He has a 7’2″ wingspan and turns 21 years old next April.

