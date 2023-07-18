Zach LaVine had to address the media himself concerning all the trading speculation surrounding him this summer, as he assured he doesn’t expect to be traded by the Chicago Bulls despite all the fuzz.

The 28-year-old recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that even though he understands that this is all part of the basketball business, he doesn’t love to hear his name constantly being tossed around in rumors.

“I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks,” the two-time All-Star said. “You don’t love it, but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it. I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best. And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there.

“I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.”

We know that the Bulls are only willing to trade their guard for a rising star and multiple draft picks, according to some media outlets. What’s true is that the Chicago administration has been playing around with Zach’s name this offseason, even though the former UCLA athlete signed a five-year, $215.2 million contract last year.

Just this past campaign, the 28-year-old averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulls, and proved worthy of making $40 million next season.

Even though the player has been mostly linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation really thinks that we should “keep an eye on” La Vine while the James Harden and Damian Lillard speculation is alive.

“Both the James Harden and Damian Lillard trades sound like they could take a long time to get done,” the reporter wrote. “Neither front office appears ready to budge, which could hold up any other trade activity that would happen before the start of the season.

“Remember: Zach LaVine has been tied to this situation already as a potential piece that could help get one of the trades done, so we’ll have to keep our eye on how both talks progress.”

LaVine recently participated in the American Century tournament and talked about his love for golf

Just as Stephen Curry has spent his summer playing golf, both he and LaVine appeared at the American Century celebrity championship in California last week. Even though the Warriors star took home the trophy, the Bulls guard couldn’t hide his excitement for dedicating time to the sport.

“I think golf is the one of the most skill-based things I’ve tried,” LaVine said . “You want to be extremely athletic in sports. For me, I can get away with something and make up for mistakes with being athletic. With golf it’s different. Sports require size and speed and strength. But you can’t outathletic golf, which is why it’s such a hard sport.”

Good thing @ZachLaVine’s jumper is better than his golf swing! 😂 pic.twitter.com/MrtYEHqZ6M — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) August 31, 2020

“I usually pick up things because of my athleticism,” he explained. “Baseball, basketball, football growing up was easy to pick up because of my athleticism. With golf, I can hit it far and can hit it hard, but that doesn’t equate to having a good golf game. You need the right technique, the right skills and the right path.

“And then you still might not have it unless you putt the ball well. It’s so challenging, which is what I love about it.”