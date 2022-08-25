Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter Mar, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. However, the LaVines first broke the news late on Wednesday. The couple decided on the name Saint Thomas LaVine.

The married couple first got engaged in April 2020. Before tying the knot, the NBA star had dated Mar since high school. In an Instagram announcement, LaVine posted a photo of him down on one knee next to this caption: “My everything for LIFE! 💍.”

“I love you endlessly. I have known you were the one from the very start. I’ll choose you over and over, without a doubt. God made you for me! I am so blessed by you and I can’t wait to be your forever.”

On Instagram, the two-time All-Star posted an image of his first child with this caption: “Saint Thomas LaVine 8-21-22 Best feeling I’ve had is now being a father.”

Bulls’ Zach LaVine and wife Hunter Mar welcome baby boy

Perrion Callandret, a guard for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League, replied: “Let me go ahead and start getting my nephews kick game right! Proud of you both! Y’all going to be the dopest parents 🤞🏾🖤.”

“Anyone in these comments know what size shoe babies this size wear? 😂. My nephew HERE! Happy as hell for y’all!🖤”

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray also replied, “I Love This For Y’all!!!! 🖤.”

Additionally, free agent guard Isaiah Thomas posted three hearts in his reply message as well.

The LaVines hosted a baby shower three weeks ago. It should go without saying that Saint Thomas LaVine is a beautiful baby boy.

Now, it is unknown when the couple got married. According to Wife Bio and People, Mar could still be LaVine’s fiancée. Though, celebrities are notorious for pursuing confidential marriages.

Furthermore, it’s possible the couple wedded in a private ceremony. In the United States, the average engagement span for couples is between 12 and 18 months.

