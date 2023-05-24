For the first time all series, the Miami Heat were the betting favorites heading into Game 4. It only took the Heat winning the first three games for odds makers to finally do so. Miami led after the first quarter and had a 56-50 lead by halftime. Caleb Martin shot 6-6 in the first half of Game 4. The 2nd-most makes without a miss in a half by a Heat player over the last 25 postseasons.

Casual observers of the NBA think of Jimmy Butler of Bam Adebayo when they think of the Miami Heat. However, the Heat have one of the most unique rosters in the NBA with 8 undrafted players. One of them being Caleb Martin. Last night to start Game 4, he was 6-6 in the first half.

Only Hassan Whiteside made more field goals. He went 7-7 in the first half of a postseason Game back in 2016. Despite the Game 4 loss, the Heat still find themselves in a favorable position. Needing just one win in the next three games.

Caleb Martin has played his best basketball this postseason in the Conference Finals

For his four-year NBA career, Caleb Martin averages (8.0) points per game and a (.360) three-point percentage. He played in 71 games for the Heat during the regular season and made 49 starts. Martin has found a new home in Miami and he’s been a nice spark of offense off the bench for the Heat during the 2023 playoffs.

His three-point percentage this season was (.356), slightly below his career average. The 27-year-old has taken his game to a new level in the playoffs. He’s shooting (.414) percent through 15 games with Miami this postseason. Martin is also thriving for the Heat in the Conference Finals.

In four games in the ECF, Martin is averaging (18.5) points, (3.7) rebounds, and (32.7) minutes per game. He’s also shooting (.457) percent from deep in Conference Finals. Miami’s bench has played a huge factor through the first four games. All they need is one more win to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.