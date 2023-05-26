After a loss in Game 5 last night, the Heat have given the Celtics the life they needed to make a comeback. Miami stunned Boston in the first three games, but the Celtics have responded with two blowout wins in a row. The Heat have a chance to close the series out in Game 6. Stephen A. Smith says the Miami Heat ‘gotta win Game 6 tomorrow night’ or else they will lose Game 7 in Boston.

Miami’s performance on the road last night in Game 5 was far from impressive. That has ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doubting the Heat’s chance to win on the road. Miami needs to close out the series tomorrow night at home in Game 6. Their chances of stealing Game 7 at the TD Garden are not great.

NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+124) to win Game 6 at home tomorrow night.

.@stephenasmith says the Miami Heat are in danger of being the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead 😳 “You go to South Beach tomorrow night, and you lose that game and you got to come back to face Jayson Tatum in a Game 7 in Boston? Good luck with that.” pic.twitter.com/thNA0ncx97 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 26, 2023

Stephen A Smith says the Miami Heat need to close out the series tomorrow at home vs the Celtics

As the #8 seed in the 2023 playoffs, the Miami Heat have had quite the run. They took down the #1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games and Jimmy Butler went off in the first round. He scored 56 points in Game 4 and 42 points in Game 5 to stun the Bucks. That led to head coach Mike Budenholzer being fired by Milwaukee.

After that, the Heat has the New York Knicks in the second round. The Knicks put up a good fight vs the Heat, but they ended up losing in five games. That has us where we are now, the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami took the first three games of this series but has lost Games 4 and 5.

The Heat and Celtics are going to play a pivotal Game 6 tomorrow night with a lot on the line. Miami is one win away from punching their ticket back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020. On the other hand, the Celtics are looking to make one of the greatest comebacks in NBA playoff history. No team has ever come back from being down 3-0 in a series and won. Boston needs two more wins in a row to make that happen.