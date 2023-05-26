The Boston Celtics are now halfway there to completing what would be arguably the greatest comeback in NBA history. No team has ever come back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series. Boston has rattled off two wins in a row and the momentum has shifted heavily in their favor. Despite that, Miami’s Jimmy Butler said “We can and we will win this series”.

Miami’s slow start to Game 5 is what hurt them the most. They scored just 20 points and 41 total in the first half. Boston scored 35 points in just the first quarter and that’s why they never trailed. The Heat needed more from their star players and they failed to get that production.

Duncan Robinson led Miami with 18 points off the bench last night. Erik Spoelstra made the conscious decision to sit Jimmy Butler for the fourth quarter last night. He knew the Celtics were not going to blow the lead at home. Game 6 tomorrow night is going to be pivotal in who will be making it to the NBA Finals.

“We can and we will win this series.” Jimmy Butler has confidence in the Heat closing the series out at home 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YcO2prcgh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2023

Jimmy Butler is confident in Miami’s chances to win Game 6 at home

Back in Game 1 of this series, the Miami Heat were able to explode for 46 points in the third quarter. They need that kind of production from every player in Game 5. Replicating a 46-point quarter will be hard to do, but Miami needs everyone to play their best basketball of the season.

The Miami Heat know they are in danger of becoming the first team in NBA playoff history to blow a 3-0 series lead. However, Jimmy Butler is still confident in his team’s chance to win Game 6 at home to close out the series. He said the Heat just need to stay positive.

NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+124) to win Game 6 at home. The Heat will look to close out the series at home and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. Boston is looking to steal another win and extend the series to Game 7.