This postseason, there are only two players who can will their team to a win almost every night. They are Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Last night, Butler scored 35 points in Miami’s 123-116 Game 1 win on the road. The 33-year-old has far and away been the Heat’s best player this postseason. He had his 2nd career road playoff game with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals.

Nobody predicted the Miami Heat to be here this postseason. They narrowly beat Chicago for the #8 seed in the play-in tournament and they’ve been on a run ever since. Miami took down the #1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Next, they beat a scrappy Knicks team in six games and are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four seasons.

After their 123-116 win last night, the Heat need just three more wins to advance to the NBA Finals. Florida Sports Betting sites have the Heat at (+310) to win Game 2 on the road tomorrow night.

Jimmy Butler had his 2nd career road playoff game with 30 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. The only other player to do that twice on the road since steals were first tracked in 1973-74 is Michael Jordan (also twice). pic.twitter.com/GgLNX1VvHq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

Jimmy Butler has been absolutely dominant in the 2023 postseason for the Heat

Last night, Jimmy Butler finished Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 35/5/7 along with 6 steals in 43 minutes. He was 12-25 from the field and 9-10 from the free-throw line. The Heat have now won Game 1 in each of their first three series during the 2023 postseason. All three Game 1’s have been on the road.

Four players for Miami, two starters and two off the bench, each scored 15 points last night in Game 1. Most people will look at Jimmy Butler’s 35 points, but four different players scoring 15 points each is massive to Miami’s success. Butler is the #1 scoring option. After that, the Heat get a little bit of production from everyone offensively and that happened last night.

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus both started the game and went 3-5 from deep with 15 points. Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry came off the bench last night and each had 15 points. As a team, the Heat shot (.516) percent from deep in Game 1. Bam Adebayo also had 20 points and 8 rebounds for the Heat.