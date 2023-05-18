Last night, the Miami Heat upset the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On May 17, 2022, the Heat. Yesterday was May 17, 2023, and the Heat overcame another 13-point deficit to beat the Celtics in Game 1 of the ECF. Miami’s 46-point third quarter is the most in any quarter in franchise postseason history. They outscored the Celtics 66-50 in the second half.

In Game 1, Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 35 points in 43 minutes. Miami had an insane 46-point third quarter, but Boston kept the game close fourth. The Celtics were up 66-57 at halftime, but the Heat then led 103-91 at the end of the third.

Taking Game 1 on the road was a massive start to the series for Miami. They now need just three more wins to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+310) to steal Game 2 on the road.

The Heat erupted for 46 points in the 3rd quarter, their most in any quarter in franchise postseason history. pic.twitter.com/UyKRZF8csh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

The Miami Heat exploded for 46 points in the third quarter last night in their Game 1 win

After one quarter, the Celtics had a two-point lead over the Heat. Bosotn’s lead was then nine points at 66-57 at halftime. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra must have said something to his team during the break that motivated them. The Heat scored 46 points in the third, their highest-scoring quarter in postseason franchise history.

Miami opened up the second half on a 21-12 run and Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla called a timeout. The 34-year-old head coach slammed his clipboard after that sequence and was not happy with his team’s defense in the third. As a team, the Heat were 6-9 from beyond the arc in just the third quarter alone and were 16-31 for the game.

Jayson Tatum would score 30 points for the Celtics last night and 18 of those points came in the first half. He had only four shot attempts in the second half and none in the fourth quarter. Boston could not keep up with the three-point shooting from Miami in the second half. When Miami is hitting threes at a (.516) percent clip. the Heat are hard to beat in the postseason.