Main Page
Miami’s Jimmy Butler is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason
The Miami Heat got a huge win last night in Game 2 to even the series at one game a piece. It was not the strongest shooting performance for Jimmy Butler, but he still finished with 21 points. He’s been Miami’s catalyst on both sides of the ball this postseason. He is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason. Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have accomplished that feat.
Jimmy Butler has always been a player who shines brightest in the postseason, especially in his time with the Heat. This is the six-time all-star’s fourth season with the Heat and he’s made his name as a postseason performer. For the second time in his four seasons with the team, they are in the NBA Finals.
A win in Game 2 last night was massive and it’s one step closer to Miami having one of the greatest underdog runs in NBA postseason history. The Heat are back home for Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Butler is the 3rd player in Heat history with 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a single postseason, joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. pic.twitter.com/GjiPnCy2IR
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2023
Jimmy Butler is averaging (27.3) points per game in the 2023 postseason
ESPN senior writer Romona Shelbourne had incredible coverage of what Jimmy Butler did over the weekend to get him prepared for Game 2. He worked out with his longtime trainer Chris Brickley at the University of Colorado. Butler has been doing this a lot this postseason.
When he has an off game like he did in Game 1, Butler likes to find his shooting touch again. It was clear that Butler was still not feeling his shot in Game 2, but he still scored 21 points. He also had a team-high 9 assists along with 4 rebounds. Butler was 5-5 from the free-throw line as well. Clutch free throws that were massive to Miami winning Game 2.
Hopefully, he’ll feel find his shot on Miami’s home court in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Miami has momentum on its side at the moment. However, the Nuggets are determined to get back on track and win the franchise’s first NBA title.
- Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wants to be responsible with Tyler Herro’s return: ‘We’re really encouraged by the progress’
- Nikola Jokic becomes 3rd player to record 500 points, 200 rebounds, & 150 assists in single playoff run
- Miami’s Jimmy Butler is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason
- In the 2023 postseason, the Denver Nuggets are 0-3 when Nikola Jokic scores 40+ points in a game
- The Miami Heat shot (68.6) percent in the 4th quarter last night to help them win Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Michael Jordan Buys $3.5 Million Custom Venom F5 Roadster, 300 MPH Sports Car
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Bronny James Prom Date: Who is Girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Highest-Paid NBA Mascots 2023: Denver Nuggets’ Rocky Earns $625K Salary
-
NBA 7 days ago
LA Lakers Believe Lonzo Ball’s Potential Career-Ending Injury Caused By Big Baller Brand Shoes