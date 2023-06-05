Home » news » Miamis Jimmy Butler Is The 3rd Heat Player With 500 Points 100 Rebounds And 100 Assists In A Single Postseason

Miami’s Jimmy Butler is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason

Updated 38 mins ago on • 2 min read
Jimmy Butler Game 2 NBA Finals pic

The Miami Heat got a huge win last night in Game 2 to even the series at one game a piece. It was not the strongest shooting performance for Jimmy Butler, but he still finished with 21 points. He’s been Miami’s catalyst on both sides of the ball this postseason. He is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason. Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have accomplished that feat. 

Jimmy Butler has always been a player who shines brightest in the postseason, especially in his time with the Heat. This is the six-time all-star’s fourth season with the Heat and he’s made his name as a postseason performer. For the second time in his four seasons with the team, they are in the NBA Finals.

A win in Game 2 last night was massive and it’s one step closer to Miami having one of the greatest underdog runs in NBA postseason history. The Heat are back home for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler is averaging (27.3) points per game in the 2023 postseason

ESPN senior writer Romona Shelbourne had incredible coverage of what Jimmy Butler did over the weekend to get him prepared for Game 2. He worked out with his longtime trainer Chris Brickley at the University of Colorado. Butler has been doing this a lot this postseason.

When he has an off game like he did in Game 1, Butler likes to find his shooting touch again. It was clear that Butler was still not feeling his shot in Game 2, but he still scored 21 points. He also had a team-high 9 assists along with 4 rebounds. Butler was 5-5 from the free-throw line as well. Clutch free throws that were massive to Miami winning Game 2.

Hopefully, he’ll feel find his shot on Miami’s home court in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Miami has momentum on its side at the moment. However, the Nuggets are determined to get back on track and win the franchise’s first NBA title.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

