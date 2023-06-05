The Miami Heat got a huge win last night in Game 2 to even the series at one game a piece. It was not the strongest shooting performance for Jimmy Butler, but he still finished with 21 points. He’s been Miami’s catalyst on both sides of the ball this postseason. He is the 3rd Heat player with 500 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason. Only LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have accomplished that feat.

Jimmy Butler has always been a player who shines brightest in the postseason, especially in his time with the Heat. This is the six-time all-star’s fourth season with the Heat and he’s made his name as a postseason performer. For the second time in his four seasons with the team, they are in the NBA Finals.

A win in Game 2 last night was massive and it’s one step closer to Miami having one of the greatest underdog runs in NBA postseason history. The Heat are back home for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler is the 3rd player in Heat history with 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a single postseason, joining LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. pic.twitter.com/GjiPnCy2IR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2023

Jimmy Butler is averaging (27.3) points per game in the 2023 postseason

ESPN senior writer Romona Shelbourne had incredible coverage of what Jimmy Butler did over the weekend to get him prepared for Game 2. He worked out with his longtime trainer Chris Brickley at the University of Colorado. Butler has been doing this a lot this postseason.

When he has an off game like he did in Game 1, Butler likes to find his shooting touch again. It was clear that Butler was still not feeling his shot in Game 2, but he still scored 21 points. He also had a team-high 9 assists along with 4 rebounds. Butler was 5-5 from the free-throw line as well. Clutch free throws that were massive to Miami winning Game 2.

Hopefully, he’ll feel find his shot on Miami’s home court in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Miami has momentum on its side at the moment. However, the Nuggets are determined to get back on track and win the franchise’s first NBA title.