There’s a reason the Miami Heat made it to the NBA Finals. On paper, most teams they’ve beaten this postseason are better overall and have more star players. That hasn’t stopped the Heat from giving an A+ effort each night and playing exceptional team basketball. Last night Miami had their 7th double-digit comeback win this postseason. They are tied for the most double-digit comeback wins over the last 25 years.

In Game 1, Miami’s role players were struggling and the Heat were missing a ton of threes. Max Strus was 0-10 from deep in Game 1, but that didn’t hurt his confidence coming into last night. He opened up the game by going 3-4 from deep and helping Miami start the game off the right way.

The game would slip away from the Nuggets in the fourth quarter and Miami took advantage of that. Game 3 shifts the series to Miami tied 1-1. Last night was Denver’s first loss at home this postseason. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+120) to win Game 3 at home on Sunday.

Game 2 was the Heat’s 7th double-digit comeback win of this postseason. That’s tied for the most such wins in a single postseason in the last 25 years, joining the Warriors last season and the Heat in 2011 & 2012. pic.twitter.com/zFzonB0dEB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2023

Miami’s hot start to the fourth was just enough for them to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The Miami Heat played their brand of basketball last night in Game 2 and got the win by committee. Their roster is not filled with star talent like other teams this postseason. Miami’s roster has a few all-stars, but a large number of their players are undrafted.

That is where “Heat culture” comes into play. Over the years, Miami has built a team identity that has fueled years of postseason success. Heach coach Erik Spoelstra has seen that firsthand, being with the team in some capacity over the last 25 years. He’s been Miami’s head coach for the last 15 seasons.

In Game 2, Miami shot (.486) percent from deep. Their recipe for winning games this postseason has been through consistent outside shooting. Six players had at least two threes last night and two players had at least four three points. Jimmy Butler had 21 points and 9 assists in 40 mins played. Bam Adebayo also had 21 points and he had 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Gabe Vincent led Miami in scoring last night with 23 points on 4-6 shooting from deep and 8-12 from the field. Game 3 will be in Miami and the momentum had shifted to Heat. The Nuggets are the heavy favorites in this series. It would be an all-time collapse for them to lose to an #8 seed in the Finals.