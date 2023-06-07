Home » news » Heading Into Game 3 At Home Tonight Miami Is 90 In The 4th Quarter This Postseason

Main Page

Heading into Game 3 at home tonight, Miami is +90 in the 4th quarter this postseason

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Updated 6 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Miami Heat Game 3 pic

Tonight, the Miami Heat will be back on their home court for Game 3. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets let Game 2 slip away. They are going to be locked in playing their best basketball tonight. Miami needs to do the same. Throughout the 2023 postseason, the Heat is +90 in the 4th quarter. That is the third-best fourth-quarter differential in a single postseason in NBA history. 

The Miami Heat have made quite the run to end up in the NBA Finals this postseason. They’ve beaten some of the East’s top teams to get to this point. Even in losses, Miami has found a way to win the fourth quarter and finish games strong. In their last nine games played, they have won the fourth quarter six times. Including the last five in a row.

In Game 2 on Sunday night, Miami outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the fourth. That would be just enough to hold off Denver and take a 111-108 win. The series is now tied heading into Game 3 in Miami. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+120) to win Game 3.

The Miami Heat have been exceptional in the fourth quarter of their 2023 postseason run

Over their last nine fourth quarters this postseason, the Heat have outscored their opponents 245-217. Miami doesn’t have the star power that other rosters they’ve faced this postseason. However, their togetherness and team basketball have propelled them further than anyone could have imagined.

They were just minutes away from losing to the Bulls in the play-in tournament. Since then, Miami holds a 14-7 record this postseason and has made the NBA Finals. They beat Milwaukee in five games, the Knicks in six, and the Celtics in seven.

Now, Miami is just three wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. It’s not going to be an easy task beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. This has a chance to be and back and forth series. Game 3 will tip off tonight at 8:30 pm EST on ABC.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now