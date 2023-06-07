Tonight, the Miami Heat will be back on their home court for Game 3. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets let Game 2 slip away. They are going to be locked in playing their best basketball tonight. Miami needs to do the same. Throughout the 2023 postseason, the Heat is +90 in the 4th quarter. That is the third-best fourth-quarter differential in a single postseason in NBA history.

The Miami Heat have made quite the run to end up in the NBA Finals this postseason. They’ve beaten some of the East’s top teams to get to this point. Even in losses, Miami has found a way to win the fourth quarter and finish games strong. In their last nine games played, they have won the fourth quarter six times. Including the last five in a row.

In Game 2 on Sunday night, Miami outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the fourth. That would be just enough to hold off Denver and take a 111-108 win. The series is now tied heading into Game 3 in Miami. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+120) to win Game 3.

The NBA Finals shift to Miami for Game 3 between the Nuggets & Heat tonight (8:30 ET, ABC). Miami is plus-90 in the 4th quarter this playoffs – the best point diff. by any team in any quarter this postseason. In contrast, they are a combined minus-24 in the other 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/slyAYx8dDk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2023

The Miami Heat have been exceptional in the fourth quarter of their 2023 postseason run

Over their last nine fourth quarters this postseason, the Heat have outscored their opponents 245-217. Miami doesn’t have the star power that other rosters they’ve faced this postseason. However, their togetherness and team basketball have propelled them further than anyone could have imagined.

They were just minutes away from losing to the Bulls in the play-in tournament. Since then, Miami holds a 14-7 record this postseason and has made the NBA Finals. They beat Milwaukee in five games, the Knicks in six, and the Celtics in seven.

Now, Miami is just three wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy. It’s not going to be an easy task beating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. This has a chance to be and back and forth series. Game 3 will tip off tonight at 8:30 pm EST on ABC.