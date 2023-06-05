Miami’s 111-108 win in Game 2 last night was massive in this series. They would have had a lot of pressure on their backs going back home for Game 3 down 2-0. A hot start to the fourth quarter was enough for the Heat to just survive and win. As a team, the Heat shot (.686) percent from the field in the fourth quarter. The 3rd-highest 4th quarter FG percentage of an NBA Finals game in the last 25 years.

Heading into the fourth quarter last night, it didn’t look like the Heat had a comeback in them. Nikola Jokic had just scored 18 points in the third, but Miami would have the answer. They went on a 17-5 run in the first 3:17 of the fourth and it would be just enough to hold off the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray did have a shot at sending the game to overtime but missed a well-contested three. Game 3 will be in Miami and the Nuggets will look to have a bounce-back game on the road.

The Heat shot 68.8% in the 4th quarter of Game 2. That’s the 3rd-highest 4th quarter FG pct in the 4th quarter of an NBA Finals game in the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/v5qAzjmUxp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2023

To begin the fourth quarter, Miami’s Duncan Robinson was scoreless. However, he would make his impact at just the right time by going on a personal 8-2 run to start the final quarter. That helped Miami cut Denver’s lead to 85-83 and then they eventually led 90-85.

The Heat never trailed again after that point. Denver would cut the lead to one possession, but Miami held on to win Game 2. As a team, they scored 36 points in the fourth and were (.686) from the field. They were 11-16 overall, 5-9 from deep, and 9-10 from the free throw line.

Despite Nikola Jokic’s 41-point performance, the Nuggets would not have enough to win the game. Three of Denver’s four starters had double-digit points last night. The Nuggets will regroup and get ready for a tough Game 3 on the road. They’ve given the Heat some life in this series.