The Miami Heat shot (68.6) percent in the 4th quarter last night to help them win Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals

Miami’s 111-108 win in Game 2 last night was massive in this series. They would have had a lot of pressure on their backs going back home for Game 3 down 2-0. A hot start to the fourth quarter was enough for the Heat to just survive and win. As a team, the Heat shot (.686) percent from the field in the fourth quarter. The 3rd-highest 4th quarter FG percentage of an NBA Finals game in the last 25 years. 

Heading into the fourth quarter last night, it didn’t look like the Heat had a comeback in them. Nikola Jokic had just scored 18 points in the third, but Miami would have the answer. They went on a 17-5 run in the first 3:17 of the fourth and it would be just enough to hold off the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray did have a shot at sending the game to overtime but missed a well-contested three. Game 3 will be in Miami and the Nuggets will look to have a bounce-back game on the road.

The Miami Heat had the 3rd-highest 4th quarter FG percentage of an NBA Finals game in the last 25 years

To begin the fourth quarter, Miami’s Duncan Robinson was scoreless. However, he would make his impact at just the right time by going on a personal 8-2 run to start the final quarter. That helped Miami cut Denver’s lead to 85-83 and then they eventually led 90-85.

The Heat never trailed again after that point. Denver would cut the lead to one possession, but Miami held on to win Game 2. As a team, they scored 36 points in the fourth and were (.686) from the field. They were 11-16 overall, 5-9 from deep, and 9-10 from the free throw line.

Despite Nikola Jokic’s 41-point performance, the Nuggets would not have enough to win the game. Three of Denver’s four starters had double-digit points last night. The Nuggets will regroup and get ready for a tough Game 3 on the road. They’ve given the Heat some life in this series.

