Throughout the 2023 postseason, the Miami Heat have silenced the doubters and have played incredibly. After barely making the playoffs, they’ve pulled off a miraculous run to the NBA Finals. The Heat looked destined to lose Game 2 after trailing by as many as 15 points during the game. An insane fourth-quarter run sparked a comeback. Miami has 4 wins when trailing by 8+ pts entering the 4th quarter. The most in a single postseason in NBA history.

At the start of the fourth quarter in Game 2, the Nuggets had an 83-75 lead after Nikola Jokic dropped 18 points in the third. However, an incredible 17-5 run in the first 3:17 of the fourth would help Miami pull off the 111-108 win to even the series.

This postseason, the Heat are 4-5 when trailing by 8+ points entering the fourth quarter. The rest of the NBA is 1-41 in those situations this postseason. It’s truly remarkable that the Miami Heat have been able to do this multiple times in one playoff run.

Miami had to stay locked in to pull off a win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

What Miami has going on right now is special and they have all the confidence they can beat the Nuggets. Being able to split the series heading back home was huge for their momentum in this series. Winning Game 2 in Denver will give them confidence that they can win another game on the road in this series.

Since Game 2, analysts around the league have detailed Miami’s game plan to beat the Nuggets. Denver is playing at their best when Nikola Jokic is facilitating the offense and setting up his teammates. The Heat want to stop Jokic from facilitating and make him the #1 scoring option.

That is exactly what the Heat did in Game 2. Their defensive strategy was to let Nikola Jokic be the go-to scoring option and not let Denver’s role players beat them. In Game 2, Jokic had 41 points, but he only had 4 assists. He had 14 assists in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Miami’s gameplan worked and they were able to pull off the win.