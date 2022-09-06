Caris LeVert unlikely to receive extension from Cavaliers

According to multiple sources, Caris LeVert is unlikely to receive a contract extension from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are hesitant to offer LeVert a new deal at the current moment.

“To my understanding, there’s no rush for Cleveland to do anything right now regarding a Caris LeVert contract extension,” explains Scotto.

Cavaliers NBA reporter Chris Fedor shares the same thoughts.

“I think, ultimately, it’s going to be hard for both sides to get an extension done because the feeling inside the organization right now is that LeVert is going to want too much, and they don’t know what his role is going to be and how he’s going to fit with Mitchell coming on board,” says Fedor.

A look inside the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Plus, Cavaliers updates on Caris LeVert’s extension talks, Kevin Love’s future, Ricky Rubio’s expected return, if LeBron James could return to Cleveland, and more with @ChrisFedor on the @hoopshype podcast. https://t.co/oS64KRf4ll — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 6, 2022

“The Cavaliers are open to whatever,” continued Fedor. “If they can get him on a team-friendly deal, I definitely think they’ll consider and explore it. I just don’t see an extension coming for Caris LeVert.”

In February, the Indiana Pacers traded LeVert and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2022 second-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-round draft pick.

On August 26, 2019, LeVert signed a three-year, $52.5$ million contract with the Brooklyn Nets before the front office traded him to the Pacers.

The 2022-23 season is the final year of his contract. He will make $18,796,296 next season. Last season, in 58 appearances and 49 starts, LeVert averaged 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Not to mention, the sixth-year guard shot 44.4% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. Now, the 28-year-old is entering his seventh NBA season.

Caris LeVert unlikely to receive extension from Cavaliers

Last week, Cavaliers G.M. Mike Gansey traded Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028) to the Utah Jazz for guard Donovan Mitchell.

Furthermore, as it stands now, the Cavs are focused on Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mitchell. Of course, Mitchell’s cap figure for the 2022-23 season is $30,913,750. His salary consumes 17.94% of the team’s total salary cap.

Caris LeVert is currently the fourth highest-paid player on the Cavaliers. Allen will earn $20,000,000 in the upcoming season and Kevin Love is expected to make $28,942,830.

If LeVert’s extension is of no concern right now, it could mean the front office is focused more on building a contending team. Maybe he’ll receive an offer in 2023.

Ever since LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the Cavaliers have not qualified for the playoffs.

Also, the Cavaliers have not won a playoff series without LeBron since the 1992-93 season. It was 10 seasons before they drafted James out of St. Mary-St. Vincent High School.

In the 1992-93 season, the team finished 54-28 (.658) and third overall in the Eastern Conference. They defeated the New Jersey Nets (Brooklyn) in the first round of the playoffs.

More news stories pertaining to Caris LeVert and the Cavaliers are on main page.