Highly sought-after five-star recruit Carter Bryant is set to visit the University of Arizona this week. Bryant, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound small forward from Sage Hill High School in California, is currently ranked 15th nationally in the class of 2024 by consensus.

Bryant Narrowing Down His Options

Carter Bryant has received 21 offers so far, but is reportedly narrowing his choices down to Arizona, Gonzaga, and Louisville. His official visit to Arizona is scheduled for March 11, 2023. This will give him another chance to see the campus and meet with coaches and players. It will be Bryant’s second visit to Arizona, after he took an unofficial visit there in October.

If Bryant chooses Arizona, he would be joining fellow California player Jamari Phillips, who has already committed to the Wildcats. Phillips is also in the class of 2024, and is considered one of the top shooting guards in the country.

Tommy Lloyd Making Waves

Arizona is currently the 8th ranked team in college basketball, with an impressive record of 25-6. They are currently considered the sixth favorite by top US sportsbooks to win the NCAA tournament. And the Wildcats have a bright future ahead. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has focused his efforts on recruiting, and it is paying off for the Wildcats.

Five-star point guard Kylan Boswell (who reclassified for 2022), four-star shooting guard KJ Lewis for 2023, and Jamari Phillips are all blue-chip recruits who were impressed enough to commit to Arizona.

Lloyd’s success in recruiting top talent bodes well for Arizona’s future. Bryant would be a massively valuable addition to the future Wildcats team. His size, athleticism, and scoring ability make him a versatile player who could contribute in multiple ways.

The Arizona coaching staff is reportedly excited about Bryant’s visit, and is hoping to impress him with the team’s facilities, academic programs, and winning culture. They will also likely highlight the opportunity for Bryant to play in one of the top conferences in college basketball, the Pac-12.

Bryant’s decision will have a significant impact on the landscape of college basketball, as he is one of the most highly-regarded players in his class. News following his visit to Arizona will be closely watched by fans, coaches, and analysts alike.