Cavaliers Interested in Signing Evan Mobley to Max Extension

The Cavaliers are reportedly showing heavy interest in signing one of their most promising young players to a max extension per Marc Stein. The team is expected to pursue a max extension with Evan Mobley this coming summer. Mobley is coming off a playoff run where he started to come into his own and showcase his true potential. If the Cavaliers do ink an extension with Mobley, expect center, Jarrett Allen, to be a major trade target this offseason. Especially with reports stating that is it is increasingly likely for Donovan Mitchell to sign an extension with the team. As for Mobley, he is coming off one of the better seasons of his young career.

Cleveland Cavaliers Potentially Interested in Signing Evan Mobley to Max Extension

Evan Mobley’s Impact and Potential

Mobley is coming off a year where he tallied 15.7 points, 1.4 blocks, and a career-high 9.4 total rebounds per game. He was an integral part of a Cavaliers squad that looked like a top-three squad in the Eastern Conference for much of the regular season. He and Jarrett Allen helped anchor one of the best defensive frontcourts in the entire NBA.

On top of this, Mobley also averaged an effective field goal percentage of 60.0 percent, another career-best. During the playoffs, the former All-Defensive Team member tallied 16.0 points, 9.3 total rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. Not to mention, he also showcased his rim-protecting ability in the postseason coming away with 2.2 blocks per game. When one considers his growth and improvement this year, it makes sense why the Cavaliers are making him a priority this coming offseason.

Tough Decisions Ahead for the Cleveland Cavaliers

As many NBA peers are aware by now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a plethora of decisions to make this offseason. The good news is that Donovan Mitchell is increasingly likely to stay with the team. However, point guard, Darius Garland is rumored to want a trade if the team does ink Mitchell to an extension.

If this does happen, the Cavaliers will be plenty busy trying to gain some new assets for the All-Star point guard. Not to mention, they will most likely put Jarrett Allen on the trade block if Cleveland does come to an agreement with Evan Mobley for a max extension. One thing is for certain, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be one of the busiest teams this coming offseason.