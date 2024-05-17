Cavaliers Were Warned About Drafting Evan Mobley in 2021

There has been plenty of discourse recently about the Cleveland Cavaliers and their star players. Many are wondering about Donovan Mitchell’s future with the team, rumors are swirling about Darius Garland potentially requesting a trade, and there are even rumors going around about frustration of how Jarrett Allen handled his rib injury. Now, interesting news has come out regarding Evan Mobley and his representation when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021. The Cavaliers were warned by Mobley’s camp about drafting him and wanted the forward to end up with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Wanted to Draft Evan Mobley in 2021 NBA Draft

Evan Mobley’s Career

Despite some of the playoff ups and downs, Evan Mobley has had a solid young career. His length and rim-protecting ability would have suited the Thunder well before Chet Holmgren was in their long-term plans. During Mobley’s three-year career so far, he has averaged 15.6 points, 1.5 blocks, and 8.8 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he has also recorded an effective field goal percentage of 55.8 percent. Mobley also possesses a career defensive rating of 108 to go along with an offensive rating of 115.

The ceiling has always been high for Evan Mobley, but he has yet to find consistency in the most important games, especially the playoffs. In the postseason, Evan Mobley has averaged 14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Mobley did start to come into his own in a playoff setting this year as he recently logged 33 points when Cleveland was eliminated by the Boston Celtics. Time will tell if Mobley remains a Cavalier long-term. However, he certainly exercised some playoff demons this postseason.

The State of the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of tough decisions ahead of them. As alluded to already, Darius Garland could request a trade if Mitchell decides to sign an extension. As for Evan Mobley, he is eligible for an extension this offseason. The Thunder already shown interest in him in the past and Cleveland has a solid relationship with Oklahoma City.

A sign and trade could be a possibility, especially when one considers the plethora of picks and young assets at the Thunder’s disposal. Given the recent news about Mobley’s agents not wanting him to be in Cleveland in the first place, a blockbuster trade this offseason could be brewing. One thing is for certain, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be very busy this coming summer.