Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen upgraded to questionable against Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s home game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The seventh-year player has missed the last five games due to a low back contusion.

In Cleveland’s 117-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 25, the center fell hard on the court after attempting to block Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot attempt. He would not return. His contusion was originally diagnosed as a right hip injury.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have the eighth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks show better odds for the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference.

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen (back) upgraded to questionable. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) December 6, 2022

Through 17 starts this season, Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks. Plus, he’s logging 32 minutes per game and shooting 58.8% from the field.

More importantly, the Texas product leads the NBA in defensive rating (104.2).

On Nov. 23, in the Cavaliers’ 114-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the center ended his performance with a season-high 24 points in 37 minutes played. He amassed 13 boards, two assists, and one steal as well.

In addition to recording nine double-doubles so far this season, Allen’s player efficiency rating is 18.2 and the center’s true shooting percentage is 62.6%.

While Cleveland still misses Allen, the team’s defense is the best in the NBA. They are allowing only 105 points per game, the fewest in the league. Not to mention, the team’s defensive efficiency rating ranks at the top (1.039).

Nevertheless, wins and losses are the important stat. As of right now, the Cavaliers are 15-9 and rank third overall in the East. On Sunday, they let the Knicks put an end to their five-game home losing streak.

After winning back-to-back games, Cleveland lost 92-81 at Madison Square Garden. Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring with 23 points in 40 minutes of action.

“We just didn’t make shots. It’s just one of those nights,” Mitchell said after the loss. “We just didn’t play well tonight. It can’t always be sunshine and rainbows. This isn’t who we are. We know we can play better, and we will.”

Upon further review of the Cavaliers’ injury report, Ricky Rubio (knee) and Dyland Windler (ankle) remain out indefinitely. To add to the list, Dean Wade is now questionable because of a left shoulder injury. He is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Cleveland has a 67.1% chance of beating the Lakers at home on Tuesday. But Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and the rest of team are now on a three-game win streak. They are 5-1 in their last six matchups against the Cavs.