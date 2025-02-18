Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Rebrands As Rocket Arena

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the long-time arena of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, and a premier venue for national and international tours, is rebranding to Rocket Arena.

Rocket Arena Is The Fourth Name Change For The Venue

According to the Cavaliers’ official news release, the change aligns with the brand restage of naming rights partner Rocket Companies, which has unified its mortgage, real estate, and personal finance businesses under the “Rocket” name.

Rocket Companies was founded in 1985 as the first of Dan Gilbert’s “Family of Companies,” and has since become one of the most widely known names in housing and finance.

The Detroit-based Rocket Companies includes mortgage, real estate, and personal-finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money, and Rocket Loans.

Welcome to Rocket Arena, a new chapter in our building’s storied 30 year history. ✨ #Turns30 FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/wrQ0IcCyLf pic.twitter.com/lo1U4uCDYh — Rocket Arena (@RocketArena) February 18, 2025



“Guided by Chairman Dan Gilbert’s vision, we are committed to making a positive impact on our communities, clients and fans. For 30 years, Rocket Arena has been a cornerstone of Cleveland, showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Northeast Ohio,” said Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, the Cavaliers and Rocket Arena.

“By hosting unforgettable sports and entertainment moments, we’ve united people across the region and beyond. As we enter this new chapter, we’re focused on elevating every aspect of the Rocket Arena experience and bringing Cleveland to the world.”

Formed in 2021 under the Dan Gilbert Rock Family of Companies, Rock Entertainment Group encompasses a diverse portfolio of sports and entertainment properties. In fact, REG also owns Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

Cleveland Arena Is Home To The 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016 AHL Champion Cleveland Monsters

In addition, Rocket’s new branding blends modern design with deep community ties to celebrate the venue’s 30th anniversary season. The name change brings the arena into a new era, reinforcing its role as a hub for culture and connection.

“When we set out to refresh the Rocket brand, one of our core design principles was creating a look that enhances the cityscapes we’re part of. Now, Rocket Arena is more refined and cooler than ever,” said Jonathan Mildenhall, CMO of Rocket.

“This rebrand sets the stage for reimagining every aspect of our partnership playbook. While this collaboration has deep roots, from a creative impact perspective, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket are just getting started.”

Rocket Arena first opened its doors as Gund Arena on Oct. 17, 1994. The downtown Cleveland arena is home to the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers and 2016 AHL Champion Cleveland Monsters.

Since the arena’s inception, the venue has hosted over 5,000 events, including five NBA Finals, two NBA All-Star Games, a record-setting 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

After Dan Gilbert acquired the Cavaliers in 2005, the arena was renamed Quicken Loans Arena. In 2019, the arena underwent a $185 million transformation and rebranded as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Of course, Gilbert received a lifetime achievement award at this month’s annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, held inside the arena.

Rocket Arena will celebrate its new identity with in-game activations at upcoming Cavaliers and Monsters games.