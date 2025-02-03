It certainly seems as if the Mavericks are still trying to recover mentality from having traded out franchise player Luka Doncic to the Lakers this weekend, as they entered Sunday’s clash against the Cavaliers with their head out of the game. Cleveland scored a franchise record 91 points in the first half, to eventually win the fame.

The Ohio club matched the third-most points ever scored during the first two quarters of an NBA game as they beat Dallas 144-101. With this win, the Cavs confirm they are the best team in the league with a 40-9 record, and set several new club records in the process, including most three-pointers in a game with 26.

Other marks set by Cleveland were most points dropped in a quarter with 50 in the first, plus the largest first-half lead with 45. The team also tied their own record for most threes in a half, as they sunk 16 during the first 24 minutes of the game.

“Everyone was just locked in even with the trade and everything that was going on today,” said Evan Mobley, after the All-Star forward posted 22 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. “We started hot and kept our foot on the gas.”

The record owners for most points ever in a first half is still owned by the Suns, who scored 107 against Denver back in 1990. Second place goes to the Warriors, when they hit 92 over Chicago seven years ago, and finally the Rockets, back when they scored 91 against the Nets in 2022.

One of the most prolific during this historic first half was Sam Merril, who ended with 27 points to his name on 9 three-pointers for Cleveland. “We were at 80 (points) with like four minutes left and I was like, ‘Man, let’s try to get 100,’” he said. “But these games aren’t always easy. I’ve been a part of games where everyone is out and it’s a close game because it’s hard to have the right mindset in a game like this.

“It’s such a credit to the starters to come out and play the right way and communicate and defend and share the basketball. To get out to that big lead and then the bench guys come in and keep it going. I’ve been a part of some 80s but 90 (at halftime) is crazy.”

The Mavericks aren’t just recovering from the news of Doncic’s blockbuster trade, but also have many injured players in the roster

Even though the Mavericks arrived at Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse still trying to digest the news of Luka’s trade to the Lakers, there were also other worries on Jason Kidd’s mind. The Dallas coach had to figure out how to play the league’s best team without most of their usual starters.

One of the biggest absences was Kyrie Irving, who has led the charge ever since Doncic fell to injury at the end of last year. “No one got hurt and we were able to give guys time who usually don’t get time,” Kidd shared. “We just got off to a slow start. They shot the 3 at a high level and they’ve done that all year.”