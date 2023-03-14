CBS March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

The CBS staff has released an interesting March Madness bracket, made predictions, and provided expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Sports columnist Gary Parrish believes the National Championship will come down to No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 1 Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds and picks are featured below.

CBS March Madness 2023 Bracket

Gary Parrish is sticking with No. 1 Houston to win the National Championship. “A terrific coach, great guards, experienced players and NBA talent are usually what it takes to win a national title,” said Parrish. “Houston checks every box considering Kelvin Sampson is a terrific coach, Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser are great guards, four of Houston’s top five scorers are non-freshmen, and Sasser and Jarace Walker should both be first-round NBA Draft picks.

“Am I concerned about Sasser’s groin injury? Sure, a little. But assuming he’s OK, I think Houston is better equipped than anybody else to win six games in this bracket and cut nets on the first Monday night in April.” Likewise, senior writer Matt Norlander agrees with Parrish’s assessment. However, Norlander has Creighton, Purdue, Gonzaga, and Houston in the Final Four. Predictions are posted below.

CBS March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

The CBS March Madness picks are in. Chip Patterson has No. 1 Kansas repeating as national champions. Plus, David Cobb, Jerry Palm, and Tim Doyle are picking No. 1 Alabama to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship, and Dennis Dodd believes No. 2 Arizona can win it all. Three CBS college basketball expert writers are trusting No. 1 Houston to win the title: Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, and Kyle Boone.

Senior writer Jerry Palm hopes No. 3 Gonzaga will advance to the Final Four. Unlike a few other CBS analysts, Palm predicts No. 1 Alabama will win the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. “Once they [Alabama] get to the Final Four, I expect Brandon Miller to take over and lead Bama to its first national title.

“Gonzaga did not have a regular season that lived up to the standards we are used to from them. After the loss at Saint Mary’s, things changed. The Zags backcourt play improved in particular, and they are now on a roll entering the NCAA Tournament. I expect that roll to continue all the way to Houston.”

Furthermore, the CBS staff were mixed on the Bluejays. Norlander thinks No. 6 Creighton can advance to the Final Four. Though, Parrish is expecting the Bluejays to lose to No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight. Then there’s Kyle Boone, who’s hoping Creighton will struggle against Arizona in the Sweet 16. In the end, Parrish’s explanation sums up why taking Creighton to at least qualify for the Elite Eight might be the way to go.

“Creighton has one of the 8-10 best starting fives in the sport and checks every box for what you want in a Final Four team: experience, defense, shooting, NBA athleticism, high-level point guard play, a really good coach,” mentioned Parrish. “There will be a non-1/2/3 seed that breaks through. Why not Creighton?” Other predictions are on the main page.

No. 1 Houston over No. 1 Purdue to win National Championship (+550) | CBS Picks

Additionally, Norlander is riding with Purdue, Creighton, Houston, and Gonzaga. “I’m going storybook. And I’m going Houston to do what hasn’t been done since 1972: a team winning the national championship in its home city [UCLA did it in ’68 and ’72],” said Norlander. “I’m going Houston to do this, with UH alumnus Jim Nantz on the mic for the final NCAA Tournament call of his Hall of Fame career.

“But I’m doing this, most of all, because Houston has rated as the best team in college basketball in every mainstream advanced analytic metric for months. The proof is in. It’s no guarantee this team even reaches the Final Four, but it is the best candidate.” The CBS analyst makes a great case. Unfortunately, predictions differ from one writer to another.

