Celtics sign guard Denzel Valentine to one-year deal

The Boston Celtics have signed Denzel Valentine to a one-year deal. This is a non-guaranteed contract. The fifth-year player was selected 14th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6’4″ guard played with the Bulls from 2016–21.

In the 2017-18 season, while with Chicago, Valentine averaged career-highs 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Out of 77 games played that season, the guard started in 37 contests.

Former @MSU_Basketball star Denzel Valentine is back in his hometown hosting his own camp at the Boys & Girls Club! Hear from Denzel tonight at 5 on @wilxTV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Dd4sT1ULPt — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) August 10, 2022

Furthermore, on March, 17, 2018, in the Bulls’ 114-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Valentine scored a career-high 34 points in 39 minutes of action. The guard shot 13-for-20 (65%) from the field and 8-for-11 (72.7%) from downtown. Can he play this well on the Celtics? Only time will tell.

After playing for the Bulls, on September 22, 2021, the guard signed a multi-year contract with the Cavaliers. However, Valentine only played 22 games with the Cavs last season.

On January 3, 2022, the Cavs traded him to the New York Knicks. Two days later, the Knicks waived him. Then, he signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz. He went on to play just two games with the Jazz.

Denzel Valentine can help the Celtics next season

Moreover, in 12 games played with the Maine Celtics — the team’s NBA G League affiliate — last season, the guard averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

As a teenager, the Lansing, Michigan, native attended J.W. Sexton High School. In his senior season, the Red Hawks finished 27-1, and Valentine averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists per game.

Through 144 games played in the NCAA with Michigan State, Valentine averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Also, he averaged 44.2% shooting from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range.

During his junior season, he was selected to the third-team All-Big Ten in 2015. It will be interesting to see how Celtics coach Ime Udoka utilizes Valentine.

In his senior 2015-16 season, the guard also recorded career-high numbers across the board. In 31 games played, Valentine averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1 steal per game. Not to mention, he finished 46.2% shooting from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

As a senior, the guard won several awards in 2016: AP Player of the Year, NABC Player of the Year, Senior CLASS Award, Julius Irving Award, Lute Olson Award, Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MOP.

To add to the aforementioned accomplishments, Valentine was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten and consensus first-team All-American in 2016.

The fifth-year player turns 29 this November. If the guard survives training camp, he’ll help add depth to the Celtics’ backcourt. He first has to make the roster. The NBA G League might be a better fit. Other news stories related to Denzel Valentine are on the main page.