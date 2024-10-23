The NBA champions have begun their reign with flying colors, as they defeated the Knicks with ease during Tuesday’s season opener in Massachusetts. After their 18th title ceremony started the festivities, the Celtics squad was inspired to the point that most shots they attempted from beyond the arc were going straight into the net.

The crowd at the TD Garden chanted “One more 3!” after they had already tied the NBA record for most three pointers in a single match with 29 to their name. However, incredible as it may sound, they missed 13-straight shots from range and weren’t able to break the historic record.

The mark, which had been set by Milwaukee back in 2020, got the chance to live another day. “It was almost like we got jinxed or something,” expressed Jaylen Brown, after dropping 23 points and contributed 5 of 9 from beyond the arc during their 132-109 victory over New York.

“When we were just playing, having fun, playing our style of basketball, everything was going in,” JB continued in his post match interview. “The crowd got into it, and we started hunting them, we couldn’t even hit the bright side of the barn.”

The other star of the night was none other than Jayson Tatum, who sunk 8 of 11 from range, while Derrick White contributed with six more, as the Celtic made 29 out of their first 48 attempts beyond the arc.

“When we were tied, I was like ‘We’re one away from the record,’” White shared, as the Celtics started out with a 35-point lead against their Eastern rivals. “I shouldn’t have said anything. It’s kind of like a no-hitter, huh? I blame myself.”

Rival star Jalen Brunson, recognized before the start of the contest that the Boston squad is the most balanced team in the league. “I don’t want to speak for the rest of the league, but a lot of people saw how successful they were with their offense and their five out and their schemes and whatever,” the Knicks guard assured.

The Boston organization celebrated raising their 18th banner to the rafters after 16 years of waiting for this special moment

16 years later, after the Celtics had conquered the 2008 Larry O’Brien Trophy, the club can finally celebrate by watching their 18th banner be raised to the top of the TD Garden rafters. This Tuesday night saw some of the greatest Boston legends commemorate before the start of this season’s clash against the Knicks. “I can honestly say, to the best fans in the world,” Tatum told the crowd during the pregame ceremony, “let’s do it again.”

Teammate Brown also shared some words. “What an incredible night. The aura in the arena was amazing, having the legendary Celtics in the building … it’s almost like they were passing the torch,” JB shared after the game. “My rookie year, when I got drafted, this is what I said I would do — I would go to war for this city, and it’s great to watch that banner get raised.”

The celebrations were extra special with the presence of icons like Bob Cousy, who helped earn six of those NBA titles, or even Cedric Maxwell, who conquered a NBA Finals MVP award during one of his two championships.

Present at the TD Garden was NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “In a storied history that includes 23 retired jerseys,” the league executive said. “Now, this special Celtics team is creating a history of its own as we enter the 79th season of the NBA.”