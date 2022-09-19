Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck is allowing G.M. Brad Stevens to spend more dough on talent, with the goal in mind of adding to their championship roster.

On Friday, in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Grousbeck mentioned, “I think we’re spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more.”

“People can write or think whatever they want,” continued Grousbeck. “Or, you can actually look at what we do, which is do whatever we possibly can to win a championship.”

“And we’re in the mode right now of completely adding on. Are you going to trade future draft picks and young players under 30? Hopefully not. But money is not a consideration whatsoever, and this roster shows that.”

For the bottom line, Wyc Grousbeck wants to see his team return to the NBA Finals and win. Last season, the Celtics lost their finals series in six games against the Golden State Warriors.

During the offseason, the Celtics re-signed forward Sam Hauser and center Luke Kornet. In July, after the San Antonio Spurs waived 13-year veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, the C’s signed him to a multi-year deal.

However, Gallinari tore his ACL during EuroBasket in August. He’s out for the entire 2022-23 season.

Then, the C’s traded Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nick Stauskas, and a 2023 first-round draft pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon.

When Wyc Grousbeck was asked how he plans to let Stevens spend more, he said, “We are not worried about it. Just tell us who you want. When Brad puts together a roster, it’s put together on the basis of basketball. Let’s put it that way.”

Referring to NBA trade rumors, the Celtics co-owner explained, “Teams call one another all the time about pretty much anybody on the roster. Any general manager will tell you they have mentioned everybody on their roster’s name most weeks of the year to some other general manager. That’s completely true.”

Over the past few weeks, rumors have suggested that Stevens will likely sign either DeMarcus Cousins or Carmelo Anthony. Both veteran players are still available as free agents. The Celtics could sign one of these players in the coming weeks. Of course, Wyc Grousbeck would approve.

Instead of pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade, G.M. Brad Stevens is better off building around his core. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are the heart and soul of this team. Throwing Kevin Durant into the picture would have disrupted Boston’s culture, especially if it meant losing Brown and Smart.

It’s the best move for any team’s front office not to try to fix what isn’t broken.