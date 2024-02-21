As the All-Star Weekend came to an end, fans and experts gave mixed reviews of the league’s showcases. Even though the events had many fun moments, including the bromance between Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, or the three-point contest between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry, the quality of the competition lacked intensity.

However, the broadcasters certainly made the weekend funnier, as Charles Barkley was on fire in Indianapolis. During the All-Star Game on Sunday, the NBA legend went all the way to trash San Francisco, as the city prepares to host next year’s showcases at the Chase Center.

It all started with the Hall of Famer telling Indiana icon Reggie Miller he didn’t want another All-Star Weekend in his state. “Hey Reggie we love you, let’s not have another All-Star [game] in Indiana. Let’s let this be the last one, my friend,” Chuck said.

Charles Barkley tells the truth about San Francisco on LIVE TV during the NBA All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/P9DotyBO0S — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 19, 2024

Barkley then blasted the Bay Area, as Draymond Green sat next to them as an analyst. “Hey Reggie,” Charles started out. “If you had a chance of being in the cold, or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco, which would you take?”

“You can’t even walk around down there,” Barkley added, to what the four-time champion responded: “Oh, we love San Francisco. Yes, you can walk around.”

The TNT panel burst into laughter when Barkley answered. “Yeah, with a bulletproof vest,” he kept the joke alive.

This hasn’t been the first time that the NBA legend has criticized the Californian city, and it certainly would be the last as San Francisco prepares for the next All-Star celebrations. Back in 2022, he talked poorly of the Bay Area as a playoff match got delayed due to weather conditions.

“The bad thing about all this rain, it’s not raining in San Francisco to clean up those dirty-ass streets they got there,” Barkley expressed. “San Francisco, it’s a great city, but all that dirtiness and homelessness, y’all gotta clean that off the streets.”

Both Barkley and Green enjoyed many hilarious exchanges during the All-Star Game broadcast

Probably one of the funniest moments of the All-Star Game, was witnessing Charles Barkley and Draymond Green trash each other during the broadcast. Despite making fun of each other, it felt like a healthy exchange.

“You know what’s funny about that? You know who was asking about you the other day?’ the Hall of Famer asked the Warriors forward after one his jokes.

“Who’s that?” the four-time champion replied. “Nobody!” Chuck said with both men trading big laughs.

Once the contest was over, Charles still had a joke up his sleeve. “Dray, you’re one heck of a player. Good luck in the Play-in!’ the 60-year-old said. Green retorted: “That is crazy right now. You are not acting like that. Here Chuck, take my ring!”

Barkley let out a final jab to the Golden State star while Jaylen Brown was joining the broadcast. “When (Green) went to that level of force, we were not ready. But we are going to be ready this time,’ the Boston guard said.

Chuck took the opportunity to remind them that the Warriors won’t even make it to the playoffs. “Jaylen, he won’t be there,” Barkley told them. “You’re one to talk!” Green responded.