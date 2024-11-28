Charles Barkley compares the Sixers to the Titanic: ‘That ship has sunk’

This 2024-25 campaign has slowly been turning into a real-life nightmare for the 76ers, as they are currently carrying a 3-14 record. With them sitting almost at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, only above the Wizards, most fans and experts are pointing their fingers at Joel Embiid.

Unfair or not, you could argue, but the truth is that many reports have come out in the past days suggesting that the All-Star center might not be the best team player. The big man found himself at the center of much turmoil last week when co-star Tyrese Maxey reportedly said that he was fed up with Joel’s tardiness.

This is why Charles Barkley has decided to offer Embiid some advice. “You can’t be late all the time,” the ESPN icon asserted. “That’s disrespectful to your teammates, your coaches, and everybody.”

Charles Barkley: “The ship has sunk, it's the Titanic. It is over for my Sixers, unfortunately.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/nVrr340T7O — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 27, 2024

On a recent broadcast, the Hall of Famer forgot to mince his words as he urged the former league MVP to own up to his actions. “You can’t be late. Joel has to own that.” the 61-year-old stressed, stating that the player should act as a role model to his locker room.

However, chuck admitted to being impressed over the fact that this private issue was leaked in the first place. “Joel has to own being late all the time, but that should have never gotten to the press,” the former Philadelphia star said, surprised about this outcome.

“Whoever leaked that to the press needs to be punched in the face,” Barkley shared about the importance of remaining confidentiali within team meetings. “When you’re in those meetings, they’re very personal. You can’t tell secrets from a team meeting, especially when you’re calling out a guy like that.”

The 30-year-old center has faced many setbacks this season, as it has not only been about the injuries that have plagued him and limited his availability. Not too long ago, the player was involved in an incident with a media member that led to a three-game suspension.

Maxey recently tried to change the narrative, insisting that his co-star Embiid is a huge source of inspiration to everyone inside the club

Even though last week news flooded the internet about Tyrese Maxey reportedly calling out his All-Star teammate for always being late, it seems that the 24-year-old has change his mind. “Even now, he believes in us,” the point guard said a few days ago. “He told me, ‘When I get back, let’s go out there, win, and have fun doing it every time.’”

The young superstar further explained Joel’s mentality. “It’s difficult for him, man,” he shared. “He loves basketball, and he wants to play every single day if he could. He wants to play all 82 games and be in the playoffs—I can promise you that. He’s the type of guy who’s competitive and wants to win.”

The Philly point guard also shared his thoughts on the chemistry he’s built with Embiid. “For us, it’s about finding that spark again. Playing basketball together, we’ve always had a good time, and I want to keep smiling out there,” Maxey expressed. “We need to get back to building confidence and finding ways to lift each other up.”

17 games into the season and Tyrese has already tallied 244 points after 11 appearances, dropping in a total of 86 shots out of 208 (41%) and 28-of-95 from range (29%). The 24-year-old has also earned 32 rebounds, of which 31 have been defensive, handed out 38 assists and stolen 17 balls.