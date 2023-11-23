Chris Paul is convinced that his ejection vs. Suns was personal: ‘We had a situation some years ago’

A new chapter has been written in the infamous strife between referee Scott Foster and Chris Paul, after the Warriors guard got ejected this Wednesday in his return to Phoenix‘s Footprint Center. It was late in the second quarter of Golden State’s 123-115 loss when the veteran star started chatting with the official, arguing about receiving a technical foul.

During Kevin Durant‘s free throw, the 38-year-old kept on complaining until he was sent out of the match. “It’s personal,” Paul said postgame. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just a situation with my son.

“… I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever. Just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I’ve got to do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. That’s that.”

CP3 says “it’s personal” with Scott Foster and it involves Chris Paul’s son. CP3 also reveals he had a private meeting with his dad, Scott, Doc Rivers, and Bob Delaney about it during his tenure with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/acNy4h4Muv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2023

Paul was then asked to elaborated further about his comments regarding his son, and the player said he once met with Foster, his father, former coach Doc Rivers and ex-referee Bob Delaney during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers to resolve an issue between both parties.

“It was a whole thing man, but it’s still been a thing for a while,” the Point God said. “I’m not saying nothing to get fined, though.”

However, their conflict isn’t only personal, as Paul’s teams are 3-17 in the 20 playoff matches that Foster has officiated in, of which 13 of those have been consecutive losses.

The Warriors know that this issue must be resolved in a different manner, as the 38-year-old knows there is no running away from this, and even predicted a future encounter with the official. “I’m sure I’ll see him in a Game 7 soon,” said the veteran guard. “It’s how it always works out with him.”

Coach Steve Kerr strongly believes the ejection was unfair and explained why this puts the Warriors in a delicate situation

Even though CP3 felt frustrated and continued arguing after the ref’s call, coach Steve Kerr believes that is still doesn’t mean the ejection was warranted. After the game, he took his time to express this to the press.

“I think Scott just felt like Chris didn’t stop and he kept going, and that’s why he gave him the second one. So that was his explanation,” said the Golden State trainer. “I didn’t think Chris deserved to be ejected. The first tech? Absolutely. But I thought the second one was unnecessary. Everybody gets frustrated out there, but that’s up to the official.”

If we watch closely the interaction between the player and the official, Paul is seen not relenting after receiving his first technical foul. He then pointed at Foster and it seemed reason enough for the referee to send him early to the locker room.

“It was a big deal. We need him, obviously,” Kerr explained the impact of Chris’ ejection. “We’re without Draymond, without Gary, we’re already short-handed and Chris knows that. It was unfortunate.”