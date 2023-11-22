Coach Mike Brown explains why Kyrie Irving is ‘pound for pound best NBA scorer’

Kyrie Irving is still terrorizing NBA defenses as a veteran, as he’s earned a reputation around the league as one of the most-skilled players to handle the ball, dribble, create and finish plays with the ball inside his opponent’s rim.

After his last contest against Sacramento, coach Mike Brown praised his former player and described Irving as being arguably “pound for pound” the best scorer in the NBA. Even though the Mavericks lost the match 129-113 this weekend, the 31-year-old was a lethal threat throughout the exhibition.

Ever since his rookie year back in the 2011/12 season, the talented guard has produced 23.4 points in 12 years as a professional basketball player. Exactly a decade ago, Brown coached a young Kyrie during one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brown said after his team won on Sunday. “That’s why I say I think, quote-unquote, pound for pound, he might be the best scorer out there. It’s just unbelievable how he can score the basketball.”

The Kings coach was especially impressed by the point guard’s ability to finish through heavy traffic, and even producing acrobatic dunks above Sacramento’s defenders. “It amazed me back then how he was able to finish in traffic,” Brown said. “I don’t know how he was able to do that – the English that he puts on the ball and all that other stuff.”

Brown explained why the Dallas star possesses one of the most “special, special skill set” around the league, and described him as a creative and effective shots create from both short and long range. “It’s just a special, special skill set that he has when it comes to his feel of scoring the basketball from all three levels at his size,” he said.

The 31-year-old went on to score 23 points, win two rebounds, and hand out one assist against the Californian franchise, while shooting 8-17 from the floor and 2-6 from beyond the arc. Even though he didn’t start the season as well as he intended to, he’s been slowly picking up his numbers and is currently averaging 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through 12 games played.

Irving wore a Palestinian symbol during this weekend’s postgame interview and has sparked discussions over his intentions

The Mavericks star has created a lot of discussion among fans and basketball experts, after he was seen wearing a keffiyeh during his team’s postgame press conference on Saturday. This threaded hat is commonly used in the Middle East and recently has been given a connotation for being a symbol of Palestinian support.

The NBA has been very clear on the league’s position in this war between Hamas and Israel, as they released a statement on the terror attacks on October 8. “The NBA and NBPA mourn the horrific loss of life in Israel and condemn these acts of terrorism. We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” they said.

Three days later, Kyrie seemed to make a remark referencing the polemic conflict in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Where are all you tough talking Media Heads that get on TV and social platforms to condemn people who stand by the oppressed??” the player wrote. “Crimes are being committed against humanity and most of you are silent. Cat got your tongue? Or you’re afraid of actually standing for something real.”