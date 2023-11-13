Right now the Grizzlies possess the worst record in the NBA after a 1-8 start of the 2023/24 season. We can’t help but think that Memphis could surely use the talents of Ja Morant, but unfortunately they must still wait until mid-December for his return.

As the young star’s 25-game suspension is set to end next month, he’s doing everything possible to be ready for when the time comes. The two-time All-Star can’t even be in the arena when his teammates are playing games, but he sure spends time around his squad the rest of the time.

“He’s fully involved in practices, film sessions, individual workouts, team dinners, the social things that they’re doing in the hotel room after games,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Sunday’s game against the Clippers.

The 24-year-old was banned from the league after two-filmed incidents involving him displaying guns on social media. The first time it happened, he was punished for eight contests back in March after a video surfaced of him at a strip club after a game in Denver. The second time happened two months later inside a car, which created the situation he’s currently in.

His coach is convinced he’s grown a lot ever since the last incident. “He’s got a great positive attitude throughout this,” Jenkins expressed. “I know it can be frustrating for him, the team not having him around. We understand the circumstances.”

If nothing changes, the superstar’s return is set for December 19 against the Pelicans in New Orleans. His trainer can’t help but praise the dedication he’s delivered in recent practice sessions.

“He’s pushing every button possible to get himself as prepared, but also help this team as best as he can through his brilliant IQ, his care factor, his voice, his presence, the spirit he brings,” the coach said. “It’s been awesome to see him take on, I don’t want to say a leadership role, but just his investment in the group has been awesome.”

Nevertheless, league commissioner Adam Silver had mentioned that Morant will be required to “formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” Details of this program are yet to be disclosed.

Stephen A. Smith believes Ja should feel ashamed of watching his team lose while he remains punished by the NBA

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was fuming in his latest podcast, explaining why teams like Memphis can’t let a situation like this ever happen again. He believes that Morant should feel ashamed of himself, while his team has only won once this campaign.

“We need to look at the Memphis Grizzlies as a prime example of what not to let happen. This is a team that’s considered a title-contender when Ja Morant is on the court, with him off the court his dude’s are winless,” Smith shared on his podcast.

While the 24-year-old has been training constantly with the Grizzlies’ second and third units while “fully accepting of it,”, his coach admitted there’s been no discussion about whether Ja will start or come off the bench when he’s eligible once again.

The Memphis coach, who lamented the injuries of Derrick Rose, Xavier Tillman and Steven Adams, can’t help but recognize everyone is learning from Morant’s experience. “Learned a lot from him,” Jenkins said. “He’s learned a lot from me as well.”