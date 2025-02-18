Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds, predictions, and best bets break down a big-time Big Ten clash on Tuesday night.

The Illinois Fighting Illini head to Madison on Tuesday night, looking to steady themselves after a tough stretch. Tip-off against the Wisconsin Badgers is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Illinois enters this matchup reeling from a late collapse against Michigan State and now must adjust after losing a key rotation player ahead of its trip to the Kohl Center. Meanwhile, Wisconsin looks to avenge its six-point loss to Illinois in December, aiming for a much different result on its home floor.

With both teams searching for momentum, expect a hard-fought Big Ten battle with major conference implications.

College Basketball Best Bets for Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Spread

Wisconsin 04

Wisconsin 04 Moneyline

Illinois +150, Wisconsin -175

Illinois +150, Wisconsin -175 Over/Under

161.5

161.5 Game Time

8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location

Kohl Center | Madison, WI

Kohl Center | Madison, WI How To Watch

Fox Sports 1

Illinois Faces Tough Test at Wisconsin Amid Adversity

Illinois vs. Wisconsin couldn’t come at a worse time for Illinois, or so it seems.

The Fighting Illini are reeling from a brutal home loss to Michigan State, where they squandered a 16-point lead, marking their fifth defeat in nine games. Adding to their struggles, forward Morez Johnson Jr., who had emerged as a key contributor, is now out for the season with a wrist injury.

Brad Underwood’s squad also faces a potential look-ahead challenge, with a marquee showdown against No. 3 Duke at Madison Square Garden looming this weekend. But first, they must navigate a surging Wisconsin team that has won four straight games—three by double digits—while covering the spread each time.

The Badgers have tightened up defensively since their 86-80 loss to Illinois in December. Inside the Kohl Center, they allow just over 66 points per game, holding opponents to an effective field goal rate of 46.4%. That presents a challenge for an Illinois team that thrives on attacking the rim rather than outside shooting. Wisconsin’s defense, ranked in the top 50 by KenPom, excels at limiting points in the paint, surrendering just 27.1 per game.

One key battle? The boards. Illinois dominated the offensive glass in the first meeting, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points. Winning that area again could be a game-changer for the Illini.

I also have fallen in love with the game of Will Riley. The surging freshman out of Canada has the ability to put the Illini on his back as he continues to gain confidence and emerge as a big-time contributor for Underwood and companies.

With nearly everyone backing the Badgers at home, Illinois enters as an underdog. But with Underwood’s ability to rally his team, expect a fight—and a game that stays closer than many expect. I’m on Illinois with the points.

Best Bets: