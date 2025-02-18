College Basketball: Purdue vs. Michigan State Odds, Prediction, & Best Bets

Purdue vs. Michigan State odds, predictions, and best bets break down a big-time Big Ten clash on Tuesday night.

A classic Big Ten rivalry is set to renew on Tuesday night as Michigan State hosts Purdue in East Lansing.

The Spartans hold a narrow 25-23 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1999. But recent history favors the Boilermakers—winners of nine of the last ten matchups. Michigan State’s last victory in this rivalry came on Feb. 26, 2022.

PTS: 25

REB: 17 Late great Caleb Swanigan put up a monster double-double in @BoilerBall's 2017 win at Michigan State. 📺 No. 13 Purdue at No. 14 Michigan State – 7 ET tonight on Peacock #B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/OiJIoebFfT — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 18, 2025

With conference positioning on the line, Tom Izzo’s squad looks to turn the tide against a Purdue team that has had their number. Expect intensity, physicality, and a battle befitting two programs built on tradition and toughness.

College Basketball Best Bets for Purdue vs. Michigan State

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Purdue vs. Michigan State odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Spread

Michigan State -3.5

Michigan State -3.5 Moneyline

Purdue +140, Michigan State -155

Purdue +140, Michigan State -155 Over/Under

148.5

148.5 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

Jack Breslin Students Event Center | East Lansing, MI

Jack Breslin Students Event Center | East Lansing, MI How To Watch

Peacock

Purdue Looks to Rebound Against Michigan State in High-Stakes Big Ten Clash

Purdue enters at 19-7, still firmly in the national title picture after reaching last year’s championship game under Matt Painter. But a 10-point home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday dropped the Boilermakers to third in the Big Ten at 11-4. A win tonight would put them right back in the mix.

Leading the way is Trey Kaufman-Renn, the Indiana native averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Braden Smith has been the engine, averaging 16.0 points and 8.8 assists—second-best in the country. Fletcher Loyer adds 13.9 points per contest, but Purdue often struggles when a consistent third scorer doesn’t emerge.

Here are the players with the best statistical output this year, adjusted for opponent strength faced, according to Box BPR at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax. The top three by a good margin: Johni Broome, Braden Smith, and Cooper Flagg 👇 pic.twitter.com/58yEwlaCNp — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Michigan State has been one of the season’s biggest surprises. Unranked to start the year, Tom Izzo’s team now sits at 20-5 and boasts the second-best Big Ten record at 11-3, just one game behind Michigan. The Spartans are coming off a dominant 14-point road win over Illinois, showcasing their trademark defensive toughness.

Jaden Akins leads MSU with 13.2 points per game, while freshman Jase Richardson has made an immediate impact, adding 10.3 points. The Spartans rank inside the top 15 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency and thrive at limiting second-chance opportunities.

Containing Smith will be crucial, with Jeremy Fears Jr., Tre Holloman, and Akins likely rotating defensive duties. MSU also has the size inside to make Kaufman-Renn work for his buckets in the paint. If Purdue struggles to find a reliable third scorer, the Spartans’ physical defense could be the difference.

With Purdue desperate for a bounce-back win and Michigan State protecting home court, expect a battle that comes down to the final minutes in East Lansing. I love the value we’re getting on the underdog tonight after back-to-back losses. I think Purdue goes into East Lansing, figures out how to cover the number, and perhaps even comes away with a massive late-season road victory.

Best Bets: