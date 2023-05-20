As the college basketball offseason begins, the transfer portal has been buzzing with notable player movement. With the portal open until May 11, teams are actively shaping their rosters for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Here are some key players who have entered the portal and the schools that have been active in utilizing the portal to construct their rosters:

Top 2023 college basketball transfers

Matthew Cleveland – Florida State to Miami (May 7)

Matthew Cleveland, who has been a dominant offensive presence at Florida State University (FSU) over the past two seasons, has decided to transfer to in-state ACC rival Miami for the upcoming season. In 2022, Cleveland was recognized for his outstanding performance by earning the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award. His impressive skills and potential have garnered interest from several prominent programs, such as Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Hunter Dickinson – Michigan to Kansas (May 4)

Hunter Dickinson, widely regarded as the premier transfer prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports, has made the decision to bring his talents to Lawrence and join the Kansas Jayhawks for the upcoming season. Following a remarkable three-year tenure at Michigan, Dickinson has garnered significant attention for his impressive performance on the court. In the previous season, he came close to averaging a double-double with stellar contributions of 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Both Kentucky and Kansas have been actively pursuing the services of this exceptional 7’1″ big man.

Max Abmas – Oral Roberts to Texas (April 27)

Max Abmas, known for his remarkable scoring abilities and incredible performances in the NCAA Tournament, is set to continue his collegiate career in the Big 12 as he transitions to the Texas Longhorns. Abmas, a two-time recipient of the Summit League Player of the Year award, has consistently showcased his scoring prowess by averaging over 21 points per game for three consecutive seasons. Widely recognized as one of the most electrifying mid-major players in the nation, Abmas is highly sought after in the transfer portal. It was expected that he would find his new home in the Big 12, with both Kansas State and Texas pursuing his talents.

CJ Fredrick – Kentucky to Cincinnati (April 24)

CJ Fredrick, after a single season with the Kentucky Wildcats, has made the decision to return to his hometown school, the University of Cincinnati. During his time at Kentucky, Fredrick started in 15 games and contributed an average of 6.1 points per game. Now, he will have the opportunity to represent his hometown team and make an impact on the court for the Bearcats.

Javian McCollum – Siena to Oklahoma (April 19)

Oklahoma has made a significant addition to its roster by recruiting a talented guard from the mid-major ranks. Standing at 6’2″ and possessing a slender frame, McCollum brings his skills and potential to the Sooners. In the previous season, he made remarkable progress as a starter, averaging an impressive 15.9 points per game. This acquisition demonstrates Oklahoma’s commitment to strengthening its team with promising players from various levels of competition.

LJ Cryer – Baylor to Houston (April 9)

LJ Cryer, who has been a significant contributor at Baylor over the past few seasons, is set to join Houston, a new Big 12 rival. Cryer’s arrival is expected to help fill the void left by Marcus Sasser, who has moved on from the program. Cryer, known for his scoring ability, averaged an impressive 15 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field as a starter during the previous season. His experience and offensive skills will be valuable assets for Houston as they aim to maintain their competitive edge in the conference.