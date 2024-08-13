Frank Selvy, an All-America guard at Furman who scored an NCAA Division I-record 100 points in a single game and later played nine NBA seasons (1954-64), died Tuesday at the age of 91. A cause of death was not revealed. Selvy’s family announced that he died at his home in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Frank Selvy, Furman’s all-time greatest athlete, a consensus All-American, NBA all-star, distinguished member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame, and one of the greatest scorers in the history of college basketball,” said Jason Donnelly, Furman’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“More than his accomplishments on the court, Frank’s devotion to his family was his greatest achievement. Our thoughts and prayers are with Barbara and the entire Selvy family. We will miss Frank dearly but will remember him forever — a true Paladin legend.”

Furman All-American Frank Selvy, one of the greatest players in college basketball history, passed away this morning at his home in Simpsonville, S.C., surrounded by his family. He lived to be 91 years old.

Nicknamed “The Corbin Comet,” the 6-foot-3 Selvy was born on Nov. 9, 1932, in Corbin, Kentucky. In his 78-game collegiate career at Furman from 1952-54, he averaged 32.5 points per contest. He twice led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 41.7 points as a senior.

“Frank was both a mentor and a friend who had an incredible impact on Furman Basketball as a player and as a coach,” said Paladin head coach Bob Richey. “In addition to being a great basketball player, Frank was a phenomenal person. He was one of the best to ever wear the jersey, and he will be deeply missed.”

Selvy scored 100 points for Furman in a 145-95 victory over Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954

On Feb. 13, 1954, Frank Selvy made history by scoring 100 points (41 field goals, 18 free throws) in a 145-95 blowout win against Newberry at Textile Hall in Greenville. It should be noted that Jack Taylor of Division III Grinnell College holds the NCAA all-time record for points scored at 138.

More importantly, the game was played well before the introduction of the 3-point line. Selvy later estimated that eight or nine of his shots that day would have counted as 3-pointers today.

Selvy scored 40 points or more 22 times in 78 collegiate games. He was named Southern Conference player of the year in 1952-53 and 1953-54 and was a three-time All-America selection. The Kentucky native was then selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1954 NBA draft.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of 1960 SCAHOF inductee Frank Selvy. The 2x SoCon PotY & 1954 All-American twice led the nation in scoring at Furman (1953, 1954) and set a NCAA single-game record of 100 points in a 145-95 victory over Newberry on Feb. 13, 1954. He was 91.

However, he quickly moved to the Milwaukee Hawks on Nov. 28, 1954, as the Baltimore franchise was folded. Selvy was drafted by Milwaukee in the dispersal draft of Baltimore players.

In Milwaukee’s victory over the Lakers on Dec. 2, 1954, he scored a career-high 42 points on 9-of-24 (37.5%) shooting from the floor and 24-of-26 (92.3%) at the foul line.

Selvy was a two-time NBA All-Star, appeared in 565 regular-season games across nine seasons

During his nine-year NBA career, Frank Selvy became a two-time All-Star and played for five franchises. He spent his last 4½ seasons with the Lakers, moving with the franchise from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960.

In 565 career regular-season NBA games, he averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 26.4 minutes per contest. He also shot 39.4% from the field and 72.8% at the free throw line.

Selvy returned to Furman after his professional career and coached the Paladins for four seasons. In fact, he was hired to replace Alley as head coach beginning in the 1966-67 season.

His Furman teams finished 44-59 (.427) overall after four seasons: 9-15, 13-14, 9-17 and 13-13. His brother, Charles Selvy, was a standout player on his teams. Selvy was replaced as head coach by Joe Williams in 1970.

Additionally, Selvy is a member of seven halls of fame, including the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (1960), Furman Athletics Hall of Fame (1981), Corbin High School Redhound Hall of Fame (1982), Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (1994), Southern Conference Hall of Fame (2009), Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (2021), and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (2022).

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; two children, Valerie S. Miros and Mike Selvy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.