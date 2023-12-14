NBA
The complete list of black NBA owners in 2023
In August, Michael Jordan completed the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. With that transaction, there are no longer any black majority owners in the NBA. The only two majority owners of color left now are Joe Tsai (of the Brooklyn Nets) and Vivek Ranadive (Sacramento Kings).
Despite there being no more black majority owners, there are (as the title of this post suggests) a handful of black minority owners.
Former Athletes Turned Owners
For starters, despite no longer being a majority owner of the team, Jordan is still a minority owner of the Hornets. Jordan isn’t the only former hooper turned minority stakeholder. Dwyane Wade (Utah Jazz), David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs), and Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks) all hold minority stock in NBA teams.
There is also a current black athlete who owns a share of an NBA team. But he doesn’t play basketball. Cleveland Browns two-time All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett is a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Other Famous Black Minority Owners
Coincidentally, one of the individuals involved in the group that Jordan sold the Hornets to was none other than the venerable rapper J. Cole. So, Cole is a minority owner of the team.
Another famous artist, the fellow known as Usher, is a minority owner alongside Garrett on the Cavaliers. The multi-faceted Will Smith is a minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers (for some reason, this was the most surprising name on the list for me). His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (whom he has a controversial relationship with, to say the least), is also a minority owner of the 76ers.
The other black minority owners include Damian Willis (Hornets), Valerie Daniels-Carter (Milwaukee Bucks), and Sheila Johnson (Washington Wizards). Johnson is the co-founder of the BET network.
- Knicks bring back Taj Gibson on a nonguaranteed deal for rest of season
- The complete list of black NBA owners in 2023
- Klay Thompson understands why he’s on the Warriors’ bench because he’s been ‘playing like crap’
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads NBA in steals this season by large margin
- Toronto icon Kyle Lowry reveals that he’s ‘definitely going to retire as a Raptor’
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Arrest Warrant Issued For Fan After Unlawful Entry Into Stephen Curry’s Home In Atherton
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell recalls being locked in his mom’s basement during COVID-19 pandemic
-
NBA 2 days ago
Bronny James’ 2024 NBA Draft dreams might be delayed after his coach’s latest assessment
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic welcomes first child with fiancée Anamaria Goltes