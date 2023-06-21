Conor McGregor’s rape accuser now claims the NBA offered her $100,000 hush money

A new chapter in Conor McGregor’s visit to Miami’s Kaseya Center for Game 4 of the past championship series has been written. First, he had punched the team mascot too hard during a half-time show skit, and then a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her after the match.

Now, the rape accuser is pointing her finger at the NBA, the Heat and the Miami Police Department for what she calls ‘mishandling’ everything that transcurred after the alleged attack.

Her lawyer Ariel Mitchell spoke in her client’s behalf and told the press that the basketball league was trying to keep the incident quiet and even went to the extent as to offer the victim hush money.

“The NBA offered us $100,000 to keep this quiet,” the attorney said. “They rescinded the offer when the news broke.”

According to Mitchell, both the league and the Miami team could be held accountable for what she guarantees happened to her client.

“Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor’s. They were hired by the Heat,” she said. “They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble.”

The attorney went on to say that the Miami police didn’t pay enough attention when she attempted to report the assault, just hours after the incident had happened around the Heat’s downtown arena.

NBA chief spokesman Mike Bass was the first to say that the league didn’t offer anything to that woman. “This claim is categorically false,” he said.

The communications officer for the Heat, Tim Donovan, was then approached through calls and emails but he hasn’t responded yet.

“First, she went to the police precinct where she lives and there they told her to go to another precinct where this happened. So, that’s one rejection of a sexual assault victim,” Mitchell said. “Then, at the rightful precinct, she walked in shortly after 4.30pm and, half an hour later, she was walked out of the police station.”

McGregor has also denied the incident while the alleged victim keeps making the story bigger

Four days after this alleged incident, the victim hired Mitchell who took her back to the police station on June 14.

“They know what they did,” her attorney responded when asked if her client is considering to sue the Miami Police Department. “They turned her away. They turned away the victim of a sexual assault.”

According to Mitchell, her client gave her clothes from that night as she guarantees it has ‘McGregor’s DNA’ on it. “Police didn’t even ask for it,” Mitchell says. “I had to tell them to put the clothes in evidence.”

Officer Michael Vega revealed that they did open an investigation on June 11.

“We did open the case when the victim first came in,” he said. “As it happens in many investigations, she had to come back for additional information. I can’t imagine that any officer or detective in this department would turn away the victim of a sex crime.”

McGregor’s lawyers have denied this ever happened.