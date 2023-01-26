Damian Lillard Becomes The 5th Player In NBA History To Have Four Or More 60+ Point Games

The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to build a roster around their all-star PG Damian Lillard for years now. He’s leading the team in scoring this season with (30.1) points per game. Lillard is the cornerstone of the franchise and he showed that again last night in the Blazers 134-124 victory vs the Jazz. With a 60-point performance last night, Lillard became the fourth player in league history to have four or more 60+ point games in their career.

In the win vs Utah last night, the six-time all-star had 60 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists in the game. He was not going to let his team lose last night. Not only did he drop 60, but he also had one of the most efficient 60-point games in NBA history. That speaks to the high-level scorer that Lillard is.

Tonight was the 4th 60+ point game of Damian Lillard's career. Only four other players in NBA History have 4 or more. Wilt Chamberlain has 32. "We ain't catching Wilt."

The 2012-13 ROY only needed 29 shots in the game to score 60 points. He also went 9-10 from the free-throw line in last night’s contest. Only Karl Malone (26 shots in 1990) and James Harden (24 shots in 2019) reached 60 in fewer attempts than Lillard. However, both of Malone and Harden took 23 free-throws each. Lillard only shot ten free-throws and made nine.

He also went 9-15 from deep for the game which is the second-most three’s in a 60-point game. That trails a record held by himself with 11 three’s made while scoring 60. His field-goal percentage for the game was 72, the sixth-best in a 60-point performance.

With the limited number of attempts at the charity stripe, Lillard posted the highest true shooting percentage ever with 60 at (.898), and his head coach had this to say after the game about being able to witness Lillard’s dominance.

“That was incredible, man,”… “You don’t get to see that very often, to be that efficient. For a guy to score 60 points and only 10 free throws and make nine of them, you’re thinking either this dude has an absurd amount of 3s. It was just incredible how efficient he was.” – Chauncey Billups

The Blazers needed all of his points last night to win the game. Utah fought back in the fourth quarter and his head coach debated taking him out of the game. He knew Lillard was tired, but the team needed a win and the ball wasn’t leaving Lillard’s hands yesterday. He also joins four other elite players who’ve scored 60+ points at least four time in their career, Wilt Chamberlain (32x), Kobe Bryant (6x), James Harden (4x), Michael Jordan (4x).