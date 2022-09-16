Damian Lillard confident Blazers can win an NBA title

Damian Lillard decided to sign a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers this year and just like always, many people all over the NBA world started questioning whether this was the right decision for his future if he wants to win an NBA title.

If it’s not obvious by now, Lillard truly believes that he is good enough to win the Portland Trail Blazers a title, and with some of the pieces that they’ve added around him, he’s definitely right about that. The Trail Blazers do have a championship roster if Lillard is healthy, despite what many like to say.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to win a championship as there are certainly way better teams on paper than the Blazers. However, if Lillard is fully healthy, we can make a strong argument that there shouldn’t be a point guard in the NBA that’s ranked higher than him. On top of him being one of the best scorers in the league, he might be one of the most clutch basketball players that the game has ever seen.

In a recent interview, Damian Lillard had the following to say about staying with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Yes, I do (plan on being a Blazer for life),” Lillard told ESPN’s Dave Pasch on his podcast. “Now, everybody else might say ‘There’s no way the Blazers will ever win. They need to do this, they need to do that.’ But that’s just not how I feel about the situation. I feel like we’ll have a chance to win, I feel like that moment is going to come, I feel like that opportunity is going to come. And that’s that.”

Instead of putting Damian Lillard down like many in the media and the fans like to do, let’s just build him up here and give him credit for staying loyal to the city that helped him start his NBA career and changed his life.

We saw what Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to do with the Milwaukee Bucks and there’s a real opportunity that Lillard is going to be able to do that for the city of Portland. It’s not a bad thing that guys want to stay loyal to their teams and we have to stop making it seem like it is.