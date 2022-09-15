Damian Lillard: “I do plan on being a Blazer for life”

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard plans on spending the remainder of his NBA career with the team. At least that’s what the 10-year veteran hinted at during his casual discussion on “The Dave Pasche Podcast.”

“Yes, I do [plan on being a Blazer for life],” Lillard told Pasch on the podcast. “I’ve had my share of people saying ‘Man, you got to get out of there! You’ve got to do this, you’ve got do to that.’”

“But I’m the type of person that I’m never going to be marching to the beat of nobody else’s drum,” continued Lillard. “I’m gonna always do what I feel like is in my best interest and that I really feel in my heart.”

Last season, in 29 appearances with the Trail Blazers, Lillard averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. Plus, he shot 40.2% from the field and 32.4% from downtown.

In early January, the six-time All-Star underwent surgery for an abdominal injury. He was ruled out 6–8 weeks.

However, he was still feeling discomfort during his recovery process. Lillard was ruled out for the remainder of the season in March.

“I’ve said this on many different occasions, they call it ‘He’s being loyal!’ and ‘Loyalty this, loyalty that’ and I’m like, I’m naturally a loyal person but I do have a level of loyalty to the organization, but this loyalty that they’re talking about is ultimately to who I am as a person,” continued Damian Lillard.

“I’m being loyal to who I am and not getting beside myself because I’m somebody that, I believe what I believe.”

Furthermore, Lillard is not only a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, but he’s arguably the greatest Trail Blazer in franchise history. That comment might be a bit of stretch for some fans. Though, he’s still a top player.

Lillard’s right up there with forward Sidney Wicks and guard/forward Clyde Drexler. Of course, Drexler’s No. 22 jersey was retired by the team on March 6, 2001.

During his playing career, Lillard has received one All-NBA First-Team selection (2018), three All-NBA Second-Team selections (2016, 2019–21), and one All-NBA Third-Team selection (2014).

On November 20, 2021, in the Trail Blazers’ 118-111 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 10-for-21 (47.6%) from the floor and 5-for-13 (38.5%) from 3-point range.